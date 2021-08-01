East Chicago council hires new attorney

EAST CHICAGO — The City Council has approved the hiring of a new attorney to represent its interests, and has changed its meeting dates to accommodate her.
Councilwoman Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, made the motion to hire Angela Jones at the council's July 26 meeting, and the vote was 7-1 in favor.
Councilwoman Gilda Orange, D-6th, voted no and Councilman Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, was absent.
"I don't feel like we should have to be changing dates for one person," Orange said.
The council has for years held its regular meetings the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
But at its previous meeting, the council voted 6-2 to begin holding meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Council President Emiliano Perez, D-at large, said the move was necessary because Jones would not be available on the second and fourth Mondays.
Perez said the council will begin meeting on Wednesdays come August.
Jones would be the council's fourth attorney employed this year.
Alfredo Estrada was hired in January to replace John Bushemi, who had served as the council's legal counsel since January 2018.
Time constraints was the reason Perez gave for Estrada's departure when he was replaced by Adam Mindel in March.
Perez said Mindel chose to leave due to the workload required for the position.
The council voted 5-4 against Jones' hiring in March when the topic of changing meeting dates also came up at that time.
Perez has said meeting on Wednesdays would also provide the council more time to review the information packets it receives on Thursdays prior to meetings.
In other city news, the council voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance that maintains COVID-19 public safety measures within East Chicago.
In June 2020, the council adopted an ordinance to require all persons who enter public places and government buildings within the city to wear face coverings to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus.
East Chicago Health Department Director Diana Garcia Burns told the council that Gov. Eric Holcomb could potentially call an end to the public health emergency at any time, so the new ordinance is needed to supersede any such action and make masks a continued requirement in the city.
"The delta virus is ravaging our country," Garcia Burns said. "The numbers are ticking back up."
She said there were four deaths in the city due to COVID-19 in the period from the end of June through July 26.
The new ordinance approved states that the vaccination rate for East Chicago residents was just 35.8% as of July 14.