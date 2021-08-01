East Chicago council hires new attorney

Perez said Mindel chose to leave due to the workload required for the position.

The council voted 5-4 against Jones' hiring in March when the topic of changing meeting dates also came up at that time.

Perez has said meeting on Wednesdays would also provide the council more time to review the information packets it receives on Thursdays prior to meetings.

In other city news, the council voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance that maintains COVID-19 public safety measures within East Chicago.

In June 2020, the council adopted an ordinance to require all persons who enter public places and government buildings within the city to wear face coverings to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus.

East Chicago Health Department Director Diana Garcia Burns told the council that Gov. Eric Holcomb could potentially call an end to the public health emergency at any time, so the new ordinance is needed to supersede any such action and make masks a continued requirement in the city.

"The delta virus is ravaging our country," Garcia Burns said. "The numbers are ticking back up."

She said there were four deaths in the city due to COVID-19 in the period from the end of June through July 26.