East Chicago Council hires new attorney

EAST CHICAGO — It took three attempts and some razor thin margins, but the City Council has hired a new attorney, Adam Mindel.

In January, Alfredo Estrada was hired to replace John Bushemi, who had served as the council's attorney since January 2018.

But in February, City Council President Emiliano Perez, D-at large, said Estrada decided to resign because of time constraints.

At a March 9 special meeting of the council, Perez made a motion to hire Angela Jones as the council's attorney.

Council Vice President Robert Garcia, D-5th, presided over the meeting as Perez attended remotely via Zoom.

Prior to Jones' nomination, Garcia announced that Jones would only be available on the first and third Mondays of each month.

Some council members were concerned Jones would not be available on the second and fourth Mondays each month, which is when council meetings have been held for years.

Those councilmen said they were not made aware of Jones' unavailability during the interview process.

"I wish that would have been brought up up front, instead of now," Councilman Terence Hill, D-3rd, said.