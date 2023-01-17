East Chicago council overrides mayoral veto of redistricting ordinance

EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Common Council is overriding a mayoral veto of an ordinance adopted last month that realigns city districts to make the number of residents more equal based on 2020 census results.

Council President Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, said that Mayor Anthony Copeland provided no feedback to the council regarding the reason for the veto and that he had not expressed a desire to have input in the process.

"For us to get that pocket veto back was kind of a slap in the face," Gonzalez said.

The vote was 6-3 to override.

The council has also shot down a request to open a flea market at the site of a former furniture store at 2121 E. Columbus Drive.

It did so by denying a petition for use variance that would have allowed the business to operate there.

The East Chicago Board of Zoning Appeals had previously recommended the petition be denied.

Councilwoman Stacy Winfield, D-4th, said about 15 residents spoke against the use variance at a BZA meeting.

"What we're looking for is a grocery store," Winfield said.

A Fresh County Market grocery store had at one time occupied the space.

City Planner Debbra Gritters said that the BZA voted against the variance because of a lack of parking spaces for the amount of intended retail clientele and that there was also concern about compliance with the fire code because it was not known what kind of products would be sold.

In other business, several people who attended the meeting addressed the council with concerns about violence, homelessness and lack of a shelter in the city for the homeless following the recent shooting death of Kelley Holmes at a gas station in East Chicago.

Councilwoman Debra Bolaños, D-at-large, said she knew the victim.

"This young man was homeless, and unfortunately his life was taken," Bolaños said.

The first regular council meeting of the new year saw Gonzalez reelected as council president for 2023. Last year was her first as council president.

"I'd just like to thank my colleagues for having the confidence in me for a second term," Gonzalez said.

Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th, was elected to serve as vice president.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week Chesterton swimming Perkins Good Earth Farm Perkins Good Earth Farm Lake County coroner's office welcomes furry new deputy Lake County coroner's office welcomes furry new deputy Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet Mt. Carmel vs. Crown Point dual wrestling meet 011423-spt-bbk-por-lc_8 011423-spt-bbk-por-lc_2 011423-spt-bbk-por-lc_7 011423-spt-bbk-por-lc_3 011423-spt-bbk-por-lc_4 011423-spt-bbk-por-lc_9 Treasure hunter Treasure hunter Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Mayor Jerome Prince speaks at Gary Chamber of Commerce lunch Valparaiso High School lockdown Annual Christmas tree bonfire held at fairgrounds Annual Christmas tree bonfire held at fairgrounds Annual Christmas tree bonfire held at fairgrounds Gallery HTML code