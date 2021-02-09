East Chicago council voices support for giving teachers vaccine priority

EAST CHICAGO — For most of the 2020-2021 academic year, School City of East Chicago students have largely attended class virtually.
Now, the school city and the East Chicago City Council are banding together in hopes of getting students back in the classroom.
During separate meetings Monday evening, both the East Chicago School Board of Trustees and the City Council unanimously passed resolutions encouraging the state to make teachers and school staff eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I know there's a great need to try to get these kids back in school. They have lost almost a year of in-class teaching, so they're missing out a lot," Council Vice President Robert Garcia told The Times.
"We found the quicker we could get the kids in school, the better," added Garcia, who has two daughters in high school.
Asking Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health to deem teachers and school staff eligible to get the vaccine removes a hurdle from teachers returning to the classroom, Garcia said.
In Indiana, teachers aren't eligible — unless they are 65 or older — to receive a vaccine. A recent report from The New York Times shows teachers are eligible to receive the vaccine — in some cases with restrictions — in 26 states and Washington, D.C.
"We know everybody's not going to want the vaccine, but at least we took one of those hurdles away for the teachers to return. We want them to return safely and happily," Garcia said.
By both the Council and school city passing a resolution, Garcia said it shows the schools and city are "acting as one," in supporting students and teachers.
Both the Council and the school city plan on sending copies of their respective resolutions to Holcomb's office, as well as the Indiana State Department of Health.
School Board Trustee Jesse Gomez, who lives in Garcia's district and introduced the resolution to the school city, said once the resolutions are sent, the hope is teachers across the Hoosier state, not just those in East Chicago, will become eligible for a vaccine under the current phase of the state's vaccination plan, phase 1B.
"The sooner we can get the teachers back in class, the better," Gomez said Monday night.