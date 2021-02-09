East Chicago council voices support for giving teachers vaccine priority

EAST CHICAGO — For most of the 2020-2021 academic year, School City of East Chicago students have largely attended class virtually.

Now, the school city and the East Chicago City Council are banding together in hopes of getting students back in the classroom.

During separate meetings Monday evening, both the East Chicago School Board of Trustees and the City Council unanimously passed resolutions encouraging the state to make teachers and school staff eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I know there's a great need to try to get these kids back in school. They have lost almost a year of in-class teaching, so they're missing out a lot," Council Vice President Robert Garcia told The Times.

"We found the quicker we could get the kids in school, the better," added Garcia, who has two daughters in high school.

Asking Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health to deem teachers and school staff eligible to get the vaccine removes a hurdle from teachers returning to the classroom, Garcia said.