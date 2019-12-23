EAST CHICAGO — The Common Council voted on Monday night to roll back Mayor Anthony Copeland's controversial changes to the work schedule for the city's firefighters.
The Council voted 6-3 in favor of an amendment by Councilman Emiliano Perez to pass the ordinance rescinding the changes on second reading, without a third reading.
The ordinance will not yet go into effect, however, because Copeland has 10 days to veto it.
The city council passed, on first reading Dec. 9, Ordinance 19-0029 which would return the firefighters to their old work schedule of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off.
Fire Chief Anthony Serna on Dec. 7 imposed a new swing shift schedule on firefighters requiring them to work in rotating eight-hour morning, afternoon and overnight shifts over three days, before a firefighter can take the next 24 hours off.
East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365 say the shift is political payback for them supporting the mayor’s political opponent, John Aguilera, in last spring’s Democratic primary.
Copeland defeated Aguilera and voters reelected to a new four-year term last month.
Both Serna and Copeland, a former city firefighter, argue the new work schedule saves thousands of dollars in overtime pay.
Last week, Copeland filed a lawsuit in Lake Superior Court seeking to confirm his authority to set firefighter schedules.
