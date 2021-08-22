East Chicago employees in line for premium bonus

EAST CHICAGO — Despite continued conflict regarding which branch of government will guide how funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be distributed, the City Council has adopted an ordinance that appropriates $1.4 million of that money to go toward a premium bonus for city employees.

Mayor Anthony Copeland told the council in March the city was expected to receive $33.3 million and he hoped a consensus could be formed with the council regarding how that money could be used to invest in infrastructure and in dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, both the mayor and council introduced ordinances involving the receipt and expenditure of the funds. The mayor's ordinance was not adopted by the council.

In late July, the council rejected three out of four ordinances sponsored by Copeland that involved use of the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The one ordinance that survived — giving bonuses to city employees — was approved on final reading by a vote of 7-2.

The highest amount to be received is a payment of $3,000 for full-time employees with five or more years of service.