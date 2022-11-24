East Chicago lawmaker continues leading national Latino legislators organization

A Northwest Indiana lawmaker is continuing to serve in a top position at a national organization focused on uplifting Latino communities and developing Latino leaders across the country.

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, recently was reelected vice chairman of the Board of Latino Legislative Leaders during the group's annual conference in San Diego.

Harris has served as BLLL vice chairman since 2020. At the conference, he also led a moderated discussion focused on student discipline and restorative justice practices in schools.

"Taking part in the BLLL annual conference is a great way to come together with other Latino legislators to be a voice for our community," he said.

"As one of only a handful of Latino legislators in the Indiana General Assembly, I know firsthand the importance of representation in government, and it's my hope that the work done by the BLLL will inspire more Latinos to run for their local government — whether at a county, city or state level."

Harris noted that his hometown, East Chicago, is about 55% Latino. He said meeting with other Latino legislators across the country enables him to learn of their challenges and successes, and what can be done to make Latino representation less rare in American statehouses.

Voters in the 2nd District — which includes East Chicago, southeast Hammond, Gary's west side and unincorporated Calumet Township — gave Harris a fourth two-year term in the Indiana House in the Nov. 8 election.

His mother, Donna Harris, and his late father, Earl Harris Sr., previously represented the district in Indianapolis.