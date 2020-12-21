East Chicago lawmaker to help lead national Hispanic legislators organization

EAST CHICAGO — A Northwest Indiana lawmaker has been chosen to help lead a national organization of Hispanic state legislators.

State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, recently was elected vice president of the Board of Hispanic Caucus Chairs, a nonprofit organization focused on improving health care, education and political engagement in Hispanic and Latino communities across the country.

"I am honored to serve as a leader for the Board of Hispanic Caucus Chairs," Harris said.

"Being one of the few Latino legislators in the Indiana General Assembly, I understand the challenges ahead and I look forward to working with the board to amplify the voices of our Hispanic and Latino communities to create real change."

Harris is the second Region lawmaker to hold a top leadership post in the organization. Former state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, was its president in 2019 and 2020.

At the Statehouse, Harris also serves as assistant Democratic floor leader in the Republican-controlled House, and he is a member of the powerful budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

Harris has represented House District 2, which includes East Chicago and western Gary, since 2016.