East Chicago lawmaker to help lead national Hispanic legislators organization

EAST CHICAGO — A Northwest Indiana lawmaker has been chosen to help lead a national organization of Hispanic state legislators.
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago, recently was elected vice president of the Board of Hispanic Caucus Chairs, a nonprofit organization focused on improving health care, education and political engagement in Hispanic and Latino communities across the country.
"I am honored to serve as a leader for the Board of Hispanic Caucus Chairs," Harris said.
"Being one of the few Latino legislators in the Indiana General Assembly, I understand the challenges ahead and I look forward to working with the board to amplify the voices of our Hispanic and Latino communities to create real change."
Harris is the second Region lawmaker to hold a top leadership post in the organization. Former state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, was its president in 2019 and 2020.
At the Statehouse, Harris also serves as assistant Democratic floor leader in the Republican-controlled House, and he is a member of the powerful budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee.
Harris has represented House District 2, which includes East Chicago and western Gary, since 2016.
Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020
911 fee
Abortion
Breast prostheses
Cancer screening
Child sex crimes
Chinese tech
Distracted driving
Gary schools
Griffith
Health pricing
Indigency
Insulin
Lake Michigan
Marriage
Medical billing
Microchipping
Online eye exam
Organ donation
Out-of-state prescriptions
RDA transit
Resource officers
School water
Sex assault victims
Small claims
Smoking age
Teacher evaluations
Unemployment
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.