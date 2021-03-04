East Chicago mayor can set firefighters' work schedule, judges rule

EAST CHICAGO — A panel of seven judges has ruled the mayor, and not city council members, sets work schedules for city firefighters.

Lake Superior Court judges decided late Thursday that Mayor Anthony Copeland has the authority to make firefighters work rotating eight-hour shifts, over three days, before giving the firefighter the next 24 hours off.

The judges struck down as unconstitutional a 2020 Common Council ordinance that rescinded the mayor’s swing shift schedule and tried to return the firefighters to their previous schedule of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off duty.

East Chicago City Attorney Carla Morgan said Thursday night: “The unanimous decision by the judges to support the mayor’s position on the question of separation of powers is a significant victory for the mayor.”

The council’s attorney, Alfredo Estrada, couldn’t be reached Thursday night for comment on whether council members will appeal the decision.

The mayor said earlier he needed a victory in this case to ensure he has the power to limit overtime expenses and keep the city’s budget balanced.

The hopes of the East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365, which has 76 members, were riding on a council victory.