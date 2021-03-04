East Chicago mayor can set firefighters' work schedule, judges rule

EAST CHICAGO — A panel of seven judges has ruled the mayor, and not city council members, sets work schedules for city firefighters.
Lake Superior Court judges decided late Thursday that Mayor Anthony Copeland has the authority to make firefighters work rotating eight-hour shifts, over three days, before giving the firefighter the next 24 hours off.
The judges struck down as unconstitutional a 2020 Common Council ordinance that rescinded the mayor’s swing shift schedule and tried to return the firefighters to their previous schedule of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off duty.
East Chicago City Attorney Carla Morgan said Thursday night: “The unanimous decision by the judges to support the mayor’s position on the question of separation of powers is a significant victory for the mayor.”
The council’s attorney, Alfredo Estrada, couldn’t be reached Thursday night for comment on whether council members will appeal the decision.
The mayor said earlier he needed a victory in this case to ensure he has the power to limit overtime expenses and keep the city’s budget balanced.
The hopes of the East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365, which has 76 members, were riding on a council victory.
They firefighters said the mayor’s work schedule, which has been in effect since December 2019, only meant sleep deprivation for firefighters and no savings for the public.
They argued the mayor did it to retaliate against the union for supporting one of the mayor’s opponents.
The decision was a rare, if not unprecedented event in Lake Superior Court history.
Typically, a single judge hears evidence and arguments and rules on a governmental dispute in a traditional courtroom setting.
However, state law required multiple judges to rule on the issue.
Superior Court Civil Division judicial officers Bruce D. Parent, Thomas P. Hallett, Kristina C. Kantar, Stephen E. Scheele and Gina L. Jones heard two hours of legal arguments Thursday via a video teleconferencing network required under the state’s pandemic order to limit large gatherings.
The judges took the matter under advisement last week and ruled Thursday.
The judges ruled in favor of the council on a separate ordinance granting city residents up to $500 relief from a stormwater flood in May 2020 to help city residents clean it up.
The judges also ruled in favor of another council ordinance that permitted the use of the Heritage Hall Community Recreation Center gym, 4506 Tod Ave., as a venue for council meetings during the pandemic.
The mayor had vetoed the stormwater relief and the Heritage Hall ordinances as a usurpation of his mayoral powers.