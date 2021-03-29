East Chicago names new fire chief; city's labor relations could be resolved

Serna became a lightning rod for rank-and-file complaints in late 2019 after he scrapped the traditional 24 hours on, 48 hours off work cycle.

Serna imposed rotating eight-hour on-duty shifts over three days before giving the firefighter the next 24 hours off.

The union, which complained the new schedule left firefighters sleep deprived, passed a vote of no confidence in Serna last fall, claiming the new work schedule compromised “the safety of the citizens of East Chicago and the firefighters sworn to protect them.”

Garcia said Monday that Serna was only following the mayor’s orders on working conditions.

However, Garcia said he has questioned how Serna could remain the city’s fire chief and also teach part time as fire and rescue tactics instructor at the city’s high school.

Serna couldn’t be reached Monday afternoon for comment.

Garcia expressed confidence Monday that the firefighters work shift dispute can be resolved in the near future.

Earlier this month, a panel of seven Lake Superior Court judges gathered last month for a rare “En Banc” trial to decide whether the mayor had authority to set firefighters’ work schedules.