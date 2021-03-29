East Chicago names new fire chief; city's labor relations could be resolved

EAST CHICAGO — The mayor has named Damon T. Carpenter as the city’s newest fire chief.
Carpenter, a lifelong city resident and a veteran of the fire department, confirmed Monday afternoon he received the promotion late last week.
He and his brother, Brandon Carpenter, were first sworn in as city firefighters in 1998 when Copeland was still a district fire chief.
Carpenter served as deputy fire chief in 2012 and was the department’s assistant fire chief and chief examiner last year. City records indicate he should receive a salary of more than $99,000 a year as the new chief.
He replaces Anthony Serna, who had directed the department for the past four years, but lost the confidence of the department’s 76 union firefighters a year ago over work shifts
Carpenter said Monday he has no idea whether his appointment is a first step in a resolution of differences between Mayor Antony Copeland and East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365.
The mayor couldn’t be reached Monday afternoon for comment.
Robert Garcia, the vice president of the city’s common council, said Monday, “I have confidence that he will do a good job.”
Serna began serving as the city’s fire chief in 2017.
Serna became a lightning rod for rank-and-file complaints in late 2019 after he scrapped the traditional 24 hours on, 48 hours off work cycle.
Serna imposed rotating eight-hour on-duty shifts over three days before giving the firefighter the next 24 hours off.
The union, which complained the new schedule left firefighters sleep deprived, passed a vote of no confidence in Serna last fall, claiming the new work schedule compromised “the safety of the citizens of East Chicago and the firefighters sworn to protect them.”
Garcia said Monday that Serna was only following the mayor’s orders on working conditions.
However, Garcia said he has questioned how Serna could remain the city’s fire chief and also teach part time as fire and rescue tactics instructor at the city’s high school.
Serna couldn’t be reached Monday afternoon for comment.
Garcia expressed confidence Monday that the firefighters work shift dispute can be resolved in the near future.
Earlier this month, a panel of seven Lake Superior Court judges gathered last month for a rare “En Banc” trial to decide whether the mayor had authority to set firefighters’ work schedules.
The judges declared March 4 that Copeland could impose the new rotating eight-hour shift schedule on the department because the Indiana Constitution gives the mayor executive authority of setting city employees' work conditions.
The ruling struck down a Common Council ordinance that would have taken firefighters back to the old work schedule.
Nevertheless, Garcia said the council won’t appeal that decision because the judges ruling said the city’s Civil Service Commission also has authority to make work shift changes.
“We consider that a win for us,” Garcia said, adding he hopes the commission will soon meet to revisit the firefighters' work hours.