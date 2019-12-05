EAST CHICAGO — Customers may find that sewer rates increase by about 38% in the coming year, and there might be nothing the City Council can do about it.
The Council at its most recent meeting heard a presentation from a group of consultants regarding phase two of a project the sanitary district rate increase would support.
"This is an important matter because the City of East Chicago is under legal compulsion, through court order, to make certain improvements in its long-term control apparatus," said Anthony DeBonis, Jr., legal counsel to the East Chicago Sanitary District.
"This is the project which is going to finally address the issue of keeping wastewater out of our basements, low areas and places it shouldn't be when we have storm events."
But an additional $7.75 million is needed to proceed with the next phase, which would also decrease the amount of combined sewage that spills into the Grand Calumet River during rain events and would increase the amount of combined sewage that is fully treated and disinfected by the city's wastewater treatment plant.
"The Board of Commissioners of the Sanitary District, with their advisors, has determined that a rate increase is necessary to support a bond to construct this next phase," DeBonis said.
Scott Chinn, a lawyer from the firm serving as bond counsel for the project, explained that in 2007 the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) sued the East Chicago Sanitary District in order to seek penalties for an end to water quality violations that are a result of raw sewage dumping into rivers, streams and basements.
He said because of the lawsuit, IDEM and the sanitary district entered into an agreed order that requires capital improvements to the system to stop the water quality violating discharges.
"Absent council approval, the sanitary district can't move forward with the improvements because it won't have the funding to do so," Chinn said.
But several council members questioned whether gaming revenue or surplus funds could be used instead of raising rates.
"We don't want to put that burden on the residents," said Councilman Robert Garcia, D-5th.
DeBonis said it his opinion that federal law does not allow the application of funds that are not user charges.
"The system is set up so that the users must pay for it," DeBonis said.
The Council approved on first reading the ordinance that would raise the rates by a vote of 5-2, with two members absent.
The ordinance would still have to be approved on second and third readings.