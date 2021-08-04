'Eatertainment' restaurant looking to move into Registry location

CROWN POINT — A new, family friendly restaurant is looking to move into the current location of The Registry at 15 N. Court St.
The "eatertainment" venue, which will offer Italian fare and sport simulators, announced plans to move into the bar's present location during the Monday Crown Point City Council meeting.
The council, in a unanimous 7-0 vote, approved a downtown historic alcoholic beverage license for Progressive Dining Group (North Court, LLC) for West End Bar & Eatery.
Progressive Dining Group owns several restaurants in Northwest Indiana, including True BBQ & Whiskey Bar in Munster and Crown Point, Gino's Prime and Surf in Dyer, Bullpen Luxury Bar & Grill in Schererville, Fresh to Order in Merrillville and RedHawk Café inside Indiana University Northwest.
This is the second downtown historic alcoholic beverage license held by Progressive Dining Group, which also has one for True BBQ & Whiskey Bar at 116 N. Main St.
The building at 15 N. Court St. was acquired by North Court, LLC, which is comprised of the same members of Progressive Dining Group, for $700,000 in May 2021, Lake County assessor's records show.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said the new building owners plan a full remodel inside and out for the restaurant, where simulators will be offered to play golf, baseball, football, basketball, hockey, soccer and video games.
Matt Doran, a member of North Court, LLC, and Progressive Dining Group, said the group will take possession of the building Oct. 1.
Doran said the group is looking to open by spring 2022.
"We haven't really got into there yet because he's still operating his business," Doran said. "So once we take possession, we'll have a better idea and game plan, but we're shooting, hopefully, by springtime of next year."
Doran said while hours are still being worked out, the eatery likely will be open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, with adults only beginning at 9 p.m.
"We'll figure out our hours on the weekdays, when we're gonna allow kids," Doran said. "We're not going to stay open that late during the week. We're not going to be a 2 a.m. bar nightly."
There are plans to open West End Bar & Eatery open for lunch, and probably brunch, Doran noted.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the venue will provide not only Crown Point residents, but visitors, a chance to visit the city and experience an entertainment center.
"There's been a lot of conversations in the community about the square just being nothing but bars," Uran said. "These are welcoming choices here."
The city has 10 downtown historic alcoholic beverage licenses.
This will be the fourth active downtown historic alcoholic beverage license in Crown Point. Ricochet Tacos and Square Roots also hold the license, Schlueter told The Times.
Two restaurants previously issued the licenses — Drizzle Eatery and La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina — are not moving forward in previously presented locations, Schlueter said.
