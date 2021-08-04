'Eatertainment' restaurant looking to move into Registry location

Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said the new building owners plan a full remodel inside and out for the restaurant, where simulators will be offered to play golf, baseball, football, basketball, hockey, soccer and video games.

Matt Doran, a member of North Court, LLC, and Progressive Dining Group, said the group will take possession of the building Oct. 1.

Doran said the group is looking to open by spring 2022.

"We haven't really got into there yet because he's still operating his business," Doran said. "So once we take possession, we'll have a better idea and game plan, but we're shooting, hopefully, by springtime of next year."

Doran said while hours are still being worked out, the eatery likely will be open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, with adults only beginning at 9 p.m.

"We'll figure out our hours on the weekdays, when we're gonna allow kids," Doran said. "We're not going to stay open that late during the week. We're not going to be a 2 a.m. bar nightly."

There are plans to open West End Bar & Eatery open for lunch, and probably brunch, Doran noted.