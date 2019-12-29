EAST CHICAGO — The East Chicago Police Department has big plans for how to use a $234,323 safe schools grant that has been awarded to the city through the federal government.
East Chicago Police Chief Hector Rosario said the grant will be used in part to begin a SHOUT OUT program in which officers would visit public, private and charter schools in the city.
"Bullying is a big issue right now, so we're going to try to tackle that," Rosario said.
Other topics the program is expected to address include gangs, drugs and teen pregnancy.
Rosario hopes students might confide in officers in situations where they might be reluctant to share with their parents or teachers.
Rosario said the city had to apply for the grant and outline what it plans to do with the money awarded.
Justin Orange, Sr., commander of the police patrol division, is one of the officers who will visit city schools.
"It'll help us bridge the gap between our kids and the police department," Orange said.
He plans to connect with the city's special needs community to get families in tune with an autism bracelet program the East Chicago police conduct in collaboration with the North Township Trustee's office.
Orange said the department used to have a cadet program and one idea is to try to interest high school juniors and seniors in pursuing law enforcement when they turn 21.
"And that's something that we would like to do in conjunction with (East Chicago) Central High School," Orange said.
The grant will also be used to support a police bike patrol that Rosario brought back when he became chief.
He said police will go out on bikes in the summer to interact with kids and will even have a day when they can bring their bikes to the station so police can help them fix flat tires and get their bikes in tip-top condition.
Rosario said he thinks police seem more approachable on bicycles and that kids come up to ask questions and want to ride with officers when they see them on bikes.
The grant is also to be used for a child safety seat program.
Rosario said officers have been trained on how to install the seats and a day will also be set aside for people to pull their cars up to the police station so officers can make sure the seats are installed properly.
"I'm very happy that we were awarded the grant," Rosario said. "I can't wait to do good things with it and look forward to getting back into the community and getting back into the schools to let them know that we're here for them."