Education funding is poised to be a sticking point in the final state budget negotiations between the House and Senate, as well as the governor, during the two weeks remaining in Indiana's annual legislative session.

State Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, Senate Appropriations Committee chairman, unveiled the two-year state budget plan crafted by Senate Republicans Thursday as a revision to the budget in House Bill 1001 approved in February by the Republican-controlled House.

As usual, about half of the $43.3 billion in state General Fund spending will go toward education at the elementary, middle and high school levels (K-12), including a $1.1 billion total increase to student tuition support compared to $1.6 billion proposed by the House.

The Senate budget also deletes a House-approved expansion of private school voucher eligibility, fully implements the governor's call to eliminate student textbook fees, and changes how Hoosier taxpayers will provide additional support to charter schools.

Instead of adopting the House's complicated school operations equalization formula, the Senate simply wants eligible charter schools to receive a per-student share of incremental property tax collections from the student's home school district beginning in 2024.

Mishler said by limiting the first-ever local property tax support for Indiana charter schools to incremental tax revenue growth, traditional public schools "can't say any current money is being taken away."

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the committee's top Democrat, expressed concern about sending local property tax dollars to charter schools, which operate with considerably less oversight than public schools, even though Gary is exempt while its school district remains designated as financially distressed.

"There's definitely going to be some robust conversations on those subjects in our caucus," Melton said.

Other education-related provisions in the Senate budget include $240 million more for special education over the two-year period, $100 million for learning loss recovery, a $95 million complexity funding increase for schools with students from low-income families, nearly $25 million a year for school safety grants, and additional funds for early childhood education and literacy programs.

Meanwhile, Indiana colleges and universities will see a 4% state funding boost in the 2024 budget year, and 6% in 2025, along with money to cash fund each institution's top capital project, and nearly $24 million more for student financial assistance.

Mishler said the Senate was forced to be slightly parsimonious on education funding increases to cover the $2 billion biennial increase in the state's share of health care costs for the nearly 1 in 3 Hoosiers covered by Medicaid.

"This is the big one. ... Medicaid is now outpacing K-12," Mishler said. "At the rate we're going, Medicaid will take over K-12, so we need to figure something out. That is my biggest concern right now."

At the same time, the Senate budget allocates $225 million over the two-year period for the governor's prevention-focused public health reform effort in Senate Bill 4, led by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, along with $35 million for the community mental health programs envisioned by Senate Bill 1.

"Senate Bill 4 will have the most impactful, long-term impact on the state of Indiana (of anything in the budget). It's a total paradigm shift from anything we've done in the state before," Charbonneau said.

Some House Republicans unexpectedly indicated Wednesday their support for possibly funding those programs by hiking Indiana's $0.995 per pack cigarette tax by an extra $1 or $2, opening the door to further negotiations between the chambers in the waning days of this year's legislative session.

The Senate budget also authorizes an additional 1 cent per gallon increase in Indiana's 33 cents per gallon gasoline tax in 2025, as well as on July 1, 2023, and 2024, and does not follow the House in speeding up the conditional income tax cuts lawmakers enacted in 2022.

Major new spending items in the Senate budget include $1 billion to reduce state pension liabilities; $750 million to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to attract businesses; $500 million for quality-of-place grants to localities through the READI, or Collaborative Communities, program; a 12% average pay raise for all state employees; and $30 million for Next Level Trails.

Northwest Indiana is in line to receive $800 million, on top of $400 million previously appropriated, for the reconstruction of the Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County; $12 million for a new Indiana Department of Transportation salt building in Gary; $5 million for upgrades at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Hobart; access to $26 million in statewide airport improvement grants; and $1 million for a study of Lake Michigan beach erosion.

All the proposed spending is subject to adjustment based on the results of the updated state revenue forecast due to be presented next week to the State Budget Committee, since the Indiana Constitution prohibits spending in excess of anticipated tax collections.

Ultimately, the two-year budget must be approved with identical language by the House and the Senate to send it to the governor to be signed into law.

