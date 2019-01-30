INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House joined Porter County lawmakers to say with one voice Tuesday that there should be no repeat of November's voting and tabulation fiascoes that delayed the county's election results for three days.
By a 94 to 0 margin, state representatives approved House Bill 1217 to restructure Porter County election administration with an eye toward eliminating partisanship and promoting professionalism.
Under the plan, which now goes to the Senate, a new board of elections and registration would administer voting in Porter County, instead of bundling the task with the other duties of the circuit court clerk.
Day-to-day operations would be overseen by a clerk-appointed director and assistant director, who must belong to different political parties, and the directors would hire election board employees on an equal-party basis.
In addition, the directors and all the employees must win bipartisan approval from a five-person election board composed of two Democrats and two Republicans, chosen by each party's county chairman; as well as the county clerk.
The measure also prohibits nepotism in direct appointments to election board positions statewide, and requires Porter County absentee ballots be counted in a central location, instead of being delivered to polling places on Election Day.
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, the sponsor of the measure, said the need to improve Porter County election administration has been building for a while.
"We've had a period of years where the elections in Porter County have been contentious by the people who oversee them and conduct them," Soliday said. "This year it all came to a head with the slow vote count, with questions of integrity and all sorts of things."
"Universally, Republicans and Democrats said we can't do this, we're losing voter confidence, we have to do something and we have to do it now."
Soliday said his legislation, which is co-sponsored by state Reps. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, and Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, sets up "clear lines of accountability" so everyone knows who is responsible for what before, on and after Election Day.
"We think this is the right way to do it," Soliday said.
Moseley agreed. He said despite being involved in politics for decades, he's never seen anything like what happened last year in Porter County in terms of missing poll workers, non-existent absentee ballot deliveries and no vote tallies for days after the polls closed.
"You guys should have been there that night. It was something else," Moseley told the House. "I have never seen more chaos for anything in my life."
"This bill is a result of a lot of people saying, 'You know what, we're better than this.'"
Aylesworth said he is confident that the election administration changes "will make Porter County into a better place."
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, now will attempt to win Senate approval for the plan.