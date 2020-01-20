Attorney Mitch Peters has filed as a Democratic candidate for Porter County Circuit Court judge.
The filing sets up a general election battle against Republican Mary DeBoer, who was appointed to the seat a couple months ago by the governor.
"As a lawyer for over 35 years, I have become increasingly aware of the needs of people and the issues we face in a complex society," Peters said in a prepared statement. "As a criminal lawyer and public defender, I have realized that in excess of 90% of the crime is related to substance abuse, to the point where the system and community is at times overwhelmed."
"The fact that Circuit Court oversees the Juvenile Court and the Juvenile Drug Court provides the opportunity to address these issues at an age where substantial and lasting change can make a difference in the lives of our children and the future of our community," he said.
Peters said he also has extensive civil law experience.
Peters moved to Valparaiso to attend Valparaiso University in 1976 following his active duty in the United States Navy. He has a law office in Valparaiso and has served on numerous government and not-for-profit boards.
He co-founded the not-for-profit Respite House in 2009, which is a half-way house for treatment of men with substance abuse issues he said. He is now pursuing the completion of a second facility, Respite House II.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.