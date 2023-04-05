The debate between Mayor Bill Carroll and former Councilman Neil Anderson is set to run from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Lake Station Public Library, 2007 Central Ave.
The "Meet the Candidates" night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Living Hope Church, 1115 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
"It is unnecessary to make it more difficult for the elderly, people voting by travel board, and those serving in the military to vote," said Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute.
Austin Bonta is battling John Cannon in the Republican mayoral primary in Portage.
But will the voters instead be swayed by a debate about which of the two is the real homegrown hero?
Monday is the deadline for Indiana residents planning to vote in the May 2 municipal primary election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law.
"President Biden made the right choice to sign Senator Josh Hawley’s and my bill to declassify all intel about the Wuhan lab and the origins of COVID," said Sen. Mike Braun.
Hoosier voters will decide at the 2024 general election whether to remove the state superintendent of public instruction from the gubernatorial line of succession.
Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is asking Indiana's highest court to dismiss a criminal indictment accusing him of felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.
U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, was reelected to a second term in November with a 12,053-vote margin of victory, or 5.6%, over Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green.
Jackie, Tito and Marlon Jackson — original members of the Jackson 5 — are encouraging Gary residents to mark their ballots for Eddie Melton in the May 2 primary election.
The five-term leader of Lake County's most populous city declared Wednesday there's no hope for Democratic candidates to win statewide elections in Indiana in the near future.
"Neither you, nor the national Dems lifted a finger to help any Hoosier Dem win in the last election cycle. Now you post this? Get lost Ron," said Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
Legislation advancing at the Statehouse would redesignate the auditor of state as the "state comptroller" for all public and legal purposes — except in the Indiana Constitution.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince is challenging state Sen. Eddie Melton to an unspecified number of debates to help Democratic voters decide who to nominate for Gary mayor.
School Town of Highland is asking for an increase of up to 32.04 cents per $100 of assessed valuation in property taxes.
The school district wants to charge district residents 41.96 cents per $100 of assessed valuation until 2031, the same amount it's charged since 2017.
A judge has upheld the city’s new political map in a victory for Gary Common Council opponents of Mayor Anthony Copeland.
The Indiana House rejected a proposal to deny the right to vote for 10 years to any person convicted of treason, insurrection or seditious conspiracy against the United States.
The initial candidate declaration period for the May 2 municipal government election ended Friday with the close of the opportunity for registered candidates to withdraw from the election.
A dozen Lake County candidates are being challenged and face possible removal Feb. 21 by the county election board if they are found to have violated state election laws.
Lake County is preparing to spend $1.5 million dollars to add space to the government center to securely store election equipment mandated by the state.
"A lot can change between now and the election."
The remote accessible ballot marking tool will allow voters with print disabilities to sign all ballots and forms electronically without the assistance of another person.
Former President Donald Trump declared U.S. Rep. Jim Banks has Trump's "complete and total endorsement" in Banks' bid to represent the Hoosier State in the U.S. Senate.
Senate Bill 188 would end Indiana's longstanding practice of nonpartisan school board elections by obligating school board candidates to affiliate with a political party.
"I conclude that it’s just not the job for me, not the town for me and not the life I want to live at this point," Daniels said
More than 50 public offices in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are being contested by two or more candidates for their party’s nomination to run in the general election this fall.
"We have a county assessor. Why do we need two?" asked state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie.
Mayor Tom Dermody is seeking the Republican nomination in a race featuring no other candidates from either party so far.