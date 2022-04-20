2 seek GOP nod for Porter County commissioner

With incumbent Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good letting the clock run out on his second term in office, the Board of Commissioners will see a new face next year.

The two Republicans vying for a chance to be on the ballot for that position next year are Barb Regnitz and Mike Brickner.

Regnitz is a retired financial advisor. Prior to that, she was a software engineer and project manager, most of that time for United Airlines. She is a certified mentor for the Northwest Indiana SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) chapter.

Brickner is a retired Valparaiso police officer, having been chief for 13 years. He served as the county’s director of public safety, overseeing 911 dispatch service and emergency management for two years. He is in his second year as an at-large member of the County Council.

“As a commissioner, you work very closely with the sheriff” in ensuring public safety, Brickner noted. At the jail, the county faces HVAC, plumbing and other capital needs. “We have to invest in our buildings,” he said. "We can’t get further and further behind.”

Regnitz sees a variety of needs across the county. She supports a comprehensive needs analysis to help determine priorities. She also wants to hold periodic town hall meetings to listen to constituents’ concerns and suggestions as well as to answer their questions.

If Regnitz wins the primary, she plans to start working right away on setting up business councils across the county to get input from the business community as well as residents. “I want to hit the ground running. I want to understand everything,” she said.

Brickner said he already understands how county government works. “I know how to work with the other significant players involved,” he said.

His top three goals are to maintain the quality of life, begin working on projects like the Willowcreek Road extension to Ind. 130 and drainage issues in greater South Haven and Shorewood Forest, and continue good relationships with the commissioners and council.

“The last thing we want is to have a type of dysfunction,” he said.

Regnitz’s top three goals are to foster better communications between the public and county government, including holding at least one meeting a month in the evening; help the county better understand current needs and those in the near future; and help manage county government so well that it becomes a primary reason residents want to live there and why businesses thrive there.

“It is important to me that our constituents feel comfortable bringing their thoughts, ideas and concerns to the commissioners,” she said.

Regnitz has already assembled a diverse team of advisors to bounce ideas off so they can help her refine them.

