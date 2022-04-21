2 seek GOP nod in assessor race

VALPARAISO — Becky Gesse Harper and Sue Neff are seeking the Republican nomination for Porter County assessor. Democrat Valeri Wasemann is unopposed.

Both Neff and Harper are employed in the assessor’s office and are looking to succeed their boss, Jon Snyder.

Harper’s political experience comes from her grandfather, Floyd Gesse, and her father, Brian Gesse. Both served on the Porter County Council. Her father also served on the Board of Commissioners.

“Politics and campaigning were just part of my upbringing, and I say that with pride,” she said. “I am enormously proud of what those two did for this county.”

Neither served as county assessor, however, so she hopes to become a family trailblazer. Harper also served in the auditor’s office, helping with abatements, before moving to the assessor’s office eight years ago.

Neff has spent much of her career working in public education, including serving as a facilities director, transportation director and construction manager, directing a staff of over 30 people and managing multimillion-dollar budgets.

She now serves as the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals administrator. She has served on the Tri-Creek School Board for 14 years, including five years as president.

Neff promises she would work full-time as assessor if she’s elected. “They can expect an assessor who will review and analyze trending details for annual reassessments with a fine-toothed comb,” she said.

Harper said among her first actions would be to meet individually with each employee to both hear their ideas of how to make the office work more efficiently and to make sure they’re on board with her vision for the office.

Meeting with the public, “I hear their frustrations. I hear their concerns,” Harper said. “It’s important that you treat everyone equally.”

Harper’s top three goals are to continue to meet state deadlines and maintain a positive relationship with the Department of Local Government Finance and fight for equality of all taxpayers. She would also implement a more streamlined process for appeals and hopefully reduce the number of them by giving taxpayers a better understanding of the appeal process. The county now gets about 1,500 appeals a year.

Neff’s goals include working with state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, to strengthen House Enrolled Act 1166, which outlines clear notices to taxpayers of the right to appeal assessments, and strengthening protections for senior citizens over age 65.

“The current (income) requirements have not kept up with the market or inflation,” she said.

