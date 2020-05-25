3 Republicans vie for Porter Superior Court judge post

Three Republican candidates are in the running for the party's nomination for the Porter Superior Court judge position being vacated at the year's end by long-time incumbent Roger Bradford.
The candidates are attorneys Mike Fish, Frank Jury and Katrina Spence-Smock.
Mike Fish
Fish, 49, who is taking his first shot at elected office, said he has practiced law in Porter County for 21 years, focusing on family matters, bankruptcy and general litigation.
He served 19 years in the Army JAG Corps with 31 years in the Indiana Army National Guard. He worked as an Army prosecutor and served as temporary judge in both juvenile and adult courts in Porter County.
He lives in Valparaiso with his wife, daughter and son and has volunteered to protect children and reunite families as a Court Appointed Special Advocate since 1999.
Fish previously served on the local Family House board and coached youth baseball, football and basketball. He had assisted the Chesterton Speech and Debate team by judging meets and strives to give 50 hours of pro bono legal help each year to the needy.
"Safely administering justice is the most important problem right now," Fish said. "Continuing to reopen government services while protecting high risk people and respecting risk averse people is challenging. We will manage it through cooperation with county government, the bench and bar."
He voiced interest in expanding virtual services.
"Offering online dispute resolution as an alternative to face-to-face mediation creates another way for people to resolve litigation," Fish said. "This saves judicial time and encourages people to settle their matters on their own terms."
He said unrepresented people create a significant need within our system.
"Increasing attorney volunteerism, lobbying for additional funding for helpful agencies, and making online legal information/assistance portals widely available are ways to combat this problem," Fish said.
Frank Jury
Jury, 45, said he was the youngest graduate in his law school class at Valparaiso University and is a one-time police officer and deputy prosecutor. He has maintained his private law office in Valparaiso for more than two decades.
Having grown up in Portage and living in Valparaiso for the past 25 years, Jury said he was raised in a law enforcement family that goes back three generations.
"I am proud to have many family members and friends in the law enforcement and first responder community," he said.
Jury is a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
He said he has practiced law in six local counties, including Porter County.
"I believe I have practiced in front of and have observed the demeanor and behavior of nearly every local sitting judge or magistrate for the past 22 years," he said. "I believe in fairness, justice, and the even-tempered practice of law. Serving the public is a calling, and it would be an honor and privilege to represent Porter County as your next Superior Court Judge."
After graduating law school at the age of 23, Jury said he made an unsuccessful run as an Indiana state representative on the Republican ballot.
He is currently working on the Indiana Retired Law Enforcement Training Program.
"This training program allows retired police officers and retired federal agents who qualify, the right to carry a concealed firearm throughout the United States," he said.
"These retirees often have 20-30 years of specialized training and experience," he said. "This program allows retired officers and retired agents who qualify to continue to serve their communities in retirement jobs. An example would be armed security for our schools. This also provides a more affordable security solution for the schools, more protection for our children, and could be beneficial for the taxpayer."
Katrina Spence-Smock
Smock, 49, said she worked full time as a Cook County deputy sheriff. After graduating from DePaul College of Law, she worked for the Cook County sheriff as a staff attorney and ushered in the Women's Justice Program and Boot Camp.
She moved to Valparaiso and went to work as a deputy prosecutor.
Spence-Smock has been in private practice for 10 years, concentrating in criminal law and family law. She also works as a public defender for the juvenile court system and has volunteered as a pro bono attorney and as an attorney with the county's veteran treatment court. She has also served as a temporary judge.
She currently lives in Valparaiso with her husband, and the couple have six children between them.
Spence-Smock has contributed to the community by working with the St. Vincent DePaul Society, as a volleyball coach at St. Paul Catholic Church and Girl Scout troop leader, and board member at the Portage Township YMCA, the Portage Parks Foundation and at Alice's House in Valparaiso.
As a first-time candidate, Spence-Smock said accessibility and transparency are important to her.
"I would like the court calls published online a week in advance," she said. "I am also interested in exploring broadcasting criminal court calls. Finally, I believe we need to take advantage of alternative treatment courts and am willing to implement additional courts."
"I have vast experience and can understand the people before me from being a deputy sheriff to a prosecutor, public defender, and small business owner/solo practice," Spence-Smock said. "I've also had the experience of being a single mom raising 3 girls. Based on this life experience I can relate to people and believe that will make me a good judicial officer."
Crowds head to the Dunes National Park
Crowds head to the Dunes National Park
Crowds head to the Dunes National Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Memorial Day weekend at Marquette Park
Gallery
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.