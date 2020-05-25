3 Republicans vie for Porter Superior Court judge post

"I believe I have practiced in front of and have observed the demeanor and behavior of nearly every local sitting judge or magistrate for the past 22 years," he said. "I believe in fairness, justice, and the even-tempered practice of law. Serving the public is a calling, and it would be an honor and privilege to represent Porter County as your next Superior Court Judge."

After graduating law school at the age of 23, Jury said he made an unsuccessful run as an Indiana state representative on the Republican ballot.

He is currently working on the Indiana Retired Law Enforcement Training Program.

"This training program allows retired police officers and retired federal agents who qualify, the right to carry a concealed firearm throughout the United States," he said.

"These retirees often have 20-30 years of specialized training and experience," he said. "This program allows retired officers and retired agents who qualify to continue to serve their communities in retirement jobs. An example would be armed security for our schools. This also provides a more affordable security solution for the schools, more protection for our children, and could be beneficial for the taxpayer."

Katrina Spence-Smock