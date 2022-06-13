3 women set to lead Democratic ticket for state offices

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., Indiana's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, soon will have three additional statewide candidates working alongside him trying to elect Democrats to top offices at the Nov. 8 general election.

The Indiana Democratic Party on Monday unveiled the individuals running unopposed at Saturday's state convention for the party's nomination for secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer.

Destiny Wells of Indianapolis has been on the trail the longest running for Indiana secretary of state. She's an attorney, business owner and a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Wells said that if elected, her goals include ensuring free and fair elections for all Hoosiers and supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs through the secretary of state's business services division.

"The secretary of state's race has never been more important. Democracy is on the ballot this year, and I am thrilled to be the standard-bearer for the pro-democracy party," Wells said.

ZeNai Brooks of Indianapolis is a certified public accountant with experience working at some of the state's biggest businesses. She believes that's prepared her to keep Indiana's financial books in order as state auditor.

Brooks said electing her also will bring needed diversity to the Statehouse, help restore trust in state government and ensure historically underserved and underrepresented groups across the state are considered when funding decisions are made.

"I look forward to creating more exposure for the state auditor and building a bridge between policy and what the residents of Indiana care about," Brooks said. "It's an honor to be running as the Democratic nominee for state auditor as an extension of my career and dedication to the accounting profession for almost 15 years."

Finally, the Democratic candidate for state treasurer, Jessica McClellan of Bloomington, already is managing the finances of Indiana's 12th largest county after being elected Monroe County treasurer in 2017.

At the state level, she hopes to increase participation in Indiana's CollegeChoice 529 education savings program, improve financial stability for Hoosiers lacking bank accounts, encourage more local governments to participate in pooled investment and financing and create a retirement investment program for Indiana workers with no retirement savings options at their jobs.

"I'm excited to be on this ticket because we represent a generation of tough, hardworking women who have real life experiences that can change the tone in our state government," McClellan said. "I have the experience to bring a balance of power to the oversight of our public funds and stretch the value of our healthy cash reserves to aid the needs of urban and rural communities."

The Indiana Republican Party also is holding its state party convention Saturday to nominate candidates for these three offices.

State Auditor Tera Klutz is unopposed for renomination to a second term, while GOP convention delegates must choose between four candidates, including incumbent Holli Sullivan, seeking the secretary of state nomination, and the four Republicans vying for the party's state treasurer nod.

