5 vie for 2 Duneland School board seats

CHESTERTON — Five nonpartisan candidates are competing for two seats on the Duneland School Board.

Noreen Legan hopes to oust incumbent Alayna Lightfoot Pol from the at-large seat.

Roy Darnell, Phillip Gralik and Beth Mehling hope to gain the Liberty Township seat being vacated by Ronald “Red” Stone, who is on the ballot for Porter County Council in District 1.

At-large

Pol, a teacher with Michigan City Area Schools, wants to help finish up the capital improvement projects in the district. “That’s a huge deal for the district,” she said.

Pol also wants to help reevaluate how to address special-needs services to students and what the relationship with Porter County Education Services, the co-op that handles special education and career and technical education, should be.

Finally, “we’re always looking at ways to make sure our classrooms are safe and have a safe learning environment. I don’t feel like my work is done. My unique perspective is that I’m the only woman on the board. I’m a mom.”

Legan, a former Chicago Public Schools teacher, wants to see more communications between parents and school officials. She also wants to get critical race theory and social emotional learning out of the schools.

She is against transgender students using restrooms for the gender they identify with instead of the one they’re born with. “Education is for the students, and the rest is for the parents,” she said.

Her opponent is “definitely in line with the CRT, working for the government instead of working for the parents, for the voters,” Legan said.

Liberty Township

Darnell, a civil engineer, hopes his expertise will be valuable as the district continues its school construction projects. Career and technical education is important to him. “There’s a huge amount of money out there to make even if they’re not going to college,” he said.

With the referendum coming up again to maintain the property tax boost, it’s important to explain how money is being spent, that the community understands its importance and that it’s not being spent frivolously, Darnell said.

Gralik, a professional engineer, said he has managed projects and programs larger and more complex that the district’s building program. “I’m data-driven and open-minded when shown the facts of a matter,” he said.

“The biggest issue facing this office next year is the parents that are outraged because they feel excluded and ignored by the current board. That is amplifying concerns about COVID-19, gender issues and nutrition.”

Mehling, who served on the Duneland Strategic Planning Committee and has been a substitute teacher, said the threat of teacher burnout is a big issue facing the district.

“I have had the opportunity to catch up with a lot of teachers over the past few weeks, and I am hearing the same thing over and over — this is a year like no other and things are harder than they have ever been.”

The pandemic has disrupted education, putting students behind academically, socially and emotionally, she said, but state standards haven’t changed to reflect this.