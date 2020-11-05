Absentee ballots change election night outcomes in LaPorte County

LAPORTE — The counting of roughly 7,000 mail-in ballots in LaPorte County on Wednesday changed the election night outcome in some of the local races.

LaPorte County Councilman Mike Mollenhauer was close to 400 votes short of gaining a second term from walk-in ballots cast before and during the election on Tuesday, but the Democrat and former two-term LaPorte County sheriff gained one of three at-large seats after 3,684 mail-in votes were counted, the highest received among the five candidates.

“I’m very thankful and appreciative. It was quite a turnaround,” he said.

Republicans Earl Cunningham and Connie Gramarossa gained the other two at-large seats.

Democrat Jeff Santana trailed by about 2,000 walk-in votes, falling short of a third term on the council by just over 600 total votes for the final at-large seat.

Democrat Joie Winski collected 4,835 mail-in votes, defeating Republican John Matwyshyn by 1,051 total votes in the race for county treasurer.

Heavy mail-in votes for County Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kora and LaPorte County Clerk Kathy Chroback, also Democrats, were not enough for them to overcome more than 4,000-vote election night deficits.