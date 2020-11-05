Absentee ballots change election night outcomes in LaPorte County

LAPORTE — The counting of roughly 7,000 mail-in ballots in LaPorte County on Wednesday changed the election night outcome in some of the local races.
LaPorte County Councilman Mike Mollenhauer was close to 400 votes short of gaining a second term from walk-in ballots cast before and during the election on Tuesday, but the Democrat and former two-term LaPorte County sheriff gained one of three at-large seats after 3,684 mail-in votes were counted, the highest received among the five candidates.
“I’m very thankful and appreciative. It was quite a turnaround,” he said.
Republicans Earl Cunningham and Connie Gramarossa gained the other two at-large seats.
Democrat Jeff Santana trailed by about 2,000 walk-in votes, falling short of a third term on the council by just over 600 total votes for the final at-large seat.
Democrat Joie Winski collected 4,835 mail-in votes, defeating Republican John Matwyshyn by 1,051 total votes in the race for county treasurer.
Heavy mail-in votes for County Commissioner Dr. Vidya Kora and LaPorte County Clerk Kathy Chroback, also Democrats, were not enough for them to overcome more than 4,000-vote election night deficits.
Kora lost his bid for a third term to Republican Joe Haney by close to 1,300 total votes.
Chroback was nearly 2,000 total votes short of winning a second term to Republican Heather Stevens.
Tim Stabosz, the Republican candidate for county auditor, held on against Democrat Lynne Spevak by 199 votes. His election night lead was about 3,100 votes.
“It was just a harrowing, harrowing experience,” said Stabosz, a former LaPorte city councilman.
Republican Elzbieta Bilderback, also with a substantial walk-in ballot lead, finished 253 total votes ahead of incumbent Democrat Lois Sosinski for county recorder.
Republican County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski won a second term by almost 19,000 total votes against Libertarian Jeremy Smith.
Lynn Swanson, a Republican, outdistanced Democrat Mark Baker by about 6,500 total votes for county coroner.
Current coroner Robert Cutler chose not to seek a second term.
Republicans have regained a majority on the county council and county commission.
“People are going to see change and it’s going to be positive change,” said LaPorte County Republican Party Chairman Mitch Feikes.
