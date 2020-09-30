Advocates cheer judge's order extending Indiana mail-in ballot receipt deadline

Indiana voting rights advocates are applauding a federal judge's order requiring election boards to count mail-in absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 and received on or before Nov. 13, instead of enforcing the statutory receipt deadline of noon on Election Day.

"This is a huge win for Hoosier voters," said Julia Vaughn, policy director at Common Cause Indiana, a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

"Indiana has seen a surge in requests for mail-in ballots and this ruling will help ensure all those voters who choose to vote by mail do not face the unnecessary barrier of an overly strict return deadline in making their voice heard."

Common Cause and the Indiana chapter of the NAACP challenged the absentee ballot return deadline in August "to prevent mass disenfranchisement of Indiana voters" due to disruptions and delays at the U.S. Postal Service.

"Indiana voters can now rest easier knowing that when they vote absentee by mail, their vote will be counted," said Barbara Bolling-Williams, Indiana NAACP president.

"Before this ruling, if your ballot was delivered to the Election Office at say 12:10 p.m., instead of the noon deadline on Election Day, your ballot would have been rejected. Voting absentee by mail is a safe, and now certain, option for voters."