Advocates urge Indiana lawmakers not to rush redistricting process

State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, chairman of the House Elections Committee, confirmed Thursday his committee is set to approve the redistricting plan in House Bill 1581 on Monday, the proposed Senate map will be added to the legislation on the House floor Wednesday, and the measure will be set for a full House vote Sept. 23.

The plan then will advance to the Senate for a final vote Oct. 1. But Wesco explained the idea is for the House not to have to return, which means the Senate must adopt the maps approved by the House without changes to advance them to the governor for final approval.

Leigh Morris, of LaPorte, a member of the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission, said that schedule does not align with the goals of a transparent redistricting process that results in maps created in good faith to promote competitive elections.

He and several others urged the committee to pause a few weeks to also consider the commission's citizen-drawn maps that encourage voter participation by prioritizing an improved balance of power between Indiana's political parties, as well as to give Hoosiers more time to fully understand how the state's legislative districts are changing.