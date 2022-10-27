Air Force takes blame in Green records snafu

The U.S. Air Force says it is responsible for releasing records relating to the military service of Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green that may have included information not normally disclosable without Green's approval.

Ann Stefanek, Air Force chief of media operations, said Thursday in a statement to The Times: "Based on the preliminary findings of an investigation, it appears information from Jennifer-Ruth Green's service record was released to a third party by a junior individual who didn't follow proper procedures and obtain required consent."

"The Department of the Air Force takes its responsibility to safeguard private information seriously and the matter remains under investigation," Stefanek added.

The statement echoes a conversation two Republican Indiana congressmen said they had Tuesday with Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis concerning access to Green's military records after the records were cited in an Oct. 7 Politico Magazine profile of Green and her campaign against U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, to represent Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in the U.S. House.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Fort Wayne, and U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Evansville, said Davis told them "the Air Force took full responsibility" for "improperly releasing" Green's records, and the person who did so "has been identified and will be held accountable."

"The Air Force completed its preliminary investigation and is currently investigating whether the leaker had a political or financial motive, whether the leaker acted alone, and if the Air Force needs to strengthen policies related to its handling of confidential records," the Hoosier congressmen said.

"No service member should have to fear that their confidential service records will be used against them. The Air Force must take immediate steps towards transparency for the sake of all veterans and service members," they added.

Banks and Bucshon claimed in their statement Green's Air Force records were obtained by an opposition research firm that potentially has connections to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

They did not identify the alleged opposition research firm or provide any evidence of DCCC connections.

Rather, they called on the Air Force to release any information it has regarding the financial relationship between the DCCC and the opposition research firm.

It's not clear why the congressmen believe the Air Force would have that information.

The Air Force has not said to whom Green's records were released. It also has not said whether the "junior individual" who released them did so inadvertently or maliciously.

Politico said it obtained some of Green's military records in connection with a request under the federal Freedom of Information Act.

The publication did not specify who filed the FOIA, or whether it knew the Air Force released more information than it should have, but Politico specifically noted in its article the records it received were provided by a person unaffiliated with Mrvan's campaign.

Mrvan also has said neither he, nor anyone working for his campaign, provided Green's military records to Politico.

Instead, a Politico executive told Fox News Digital additional documentation relating to incidents described in the profile was provided directly by Green's campaign.

The Politico article said Green failed to become an Air Force pilot after washing out of flight training and earned a "does not meet standards" performance review in connection with her leadership skills, professional qualities, and judgment and decisions, after Green mishandled her weapon and wandered away from a forward operating base.

According to Politico, the latter incident occurred when Green, an Air Force investigator evaluating the facilities at an Iraqi law enforcement training center in 2009, left a group of officers to climb into a guard tower where Green said an Iraqi service member grabbed her breast and exposed himself to her.

Politico said the poor-performance review stymied Green's Air Force career and she left active duty in 2012 as part of a general force reduction. In 2015, the California native joined the Indiana Air National Guard where she held a variety of positions until ending her service last month, records show.

Meanwhile, Green is continuing to blame Mrvan personally for her military records becoming public — even after the Air Force said it was responsible for their improper release.

"It's the worst of politics, and it's just the latest example that Hoosiers deserve better than Congressman Frank Mrvan," Green said.