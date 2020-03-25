All Indiana voters can choose to cast ballot by mail for June 2 primary election

All Hoosier voters have the option to cast their ballot by mail in the upcoming primary election to minimize the potential spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the bipartisan Indiana Election Commission authorized "no excuse" absentee voting by mail for this election only, along with numerous other temporary changes to accommodate Gov. Eric Holcomb's decision to shift Indiana's primary to June 2 from May 5.

Vote by mail typically only is available to Hoosiers who satisfy at least one of 11 statutory excuses for being unable to get to their polling place on Election Day.

The Election Commission unanimously agreed with the governor that the need to reduce personal interactions during the coronavirus pandemic is sufficient justification to allow all Hoosiers to vote by mail for the rescheduled Democratic and Republican primaries.

"This is a real good step and I'm proud to be a part of this bipartisan effort," said Anthony Lake, a Democratic election commissioner who hopes "no excuse" vote by mail becomes a permanent feature of Indiana elections.

At this time, in-person early voting and traditional voting at local polling places on Election Day still will be available for the June 2 primary.