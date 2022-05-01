Arredondo's absence hangs over Lake County clerk race

CROWN POINT — The Democratic primary ballot for Lake County clerk features five names and one riddle.
Voters will be choosing from Andrew Sylwestrowicz, of Merrillville; Mike Brown, of Gary; Alex Garza, of Hobart; Jesse Gomez, of East Chicago; and the incumbent, Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo, of Crown Point.
Hanging over the contest are questions about whether Arredondo is really in it.
The 80-year-old former judge hasn’t been seen publicly since he suffered multiple skull fractures in a Jan. 15 fall at his Crown Point apartment.
Brown, a Gary councilman and former county clerk, who continues to work as an administrator in the office, had supported Arredondo’s reelection before the accident.
Now Brown is one of the four Democrats seeking to replace Arredondo.
Brown said that he has no information on Arredondo’s medical status but that he is running in case Arredondo cannot sufficiently recover to continue as clerk.
Former Lake County Commissioner Gerry Scheub said last week he believes Arredondo is recovering and may return to work in the near future.
Scheub said he saw Arredondo more than a month ago at Franciscan Health Crown Point sometime after Arredondo's accident.
"I give Communion to Catholics at the hospital. He couldn't receive Communion because he had this big neck brace on from his fall, but after they got that off him he looked good.
"He was responsive. He knew who I was. We shook hands," Scheub said.
Scheub said he could only offer a layman's assessment of Arredondo's future condition but is reasonably confident Arredondo will fully recover after he completes rehabilitation and will be able to return to work.
James Wieser, chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party, said almost all party leaders have been supporting Brown’s candidacy in the absence of Arredondo, who they previously backed.
Sylwestrowicz said he has been actively campaigning in Merrillville and Hammond but hasn't seen Lorenzo Arredondo out there.
Gomez said he has known Arredondo all his life and believes Arredondo wouldn’t want to have his name on the ballot if he were incapacitated. Lawyers for the Arredondo family briefly asked the court to declare Arredondo incapacitated but withdrew their petition a week later.
Gomez said the Indiana General Assembly should empower the county election board to remove from the ballot any candidate who is obviously no longer campaigning.
Arredondo didn’t return calls seeking comment.
The clerk’s office keeps records for 17 Lake Circuit and Superior courts, employs more than 100 deputies and handles millions of dollars annually in child support, criminal defendants' cash bonds and a variety of court-imposed fees and penalties.
Sylwestrowicz said that if elected clerk, he would use his 12 years of experience as a former Merrillville councilman to eliminate poor money handling practices cited by a 2018 Indiana State Board of Accounts audit.
Brown said he has the most on-the-job experience of any of the candidates, having served nine years as county clerk between 2009 and 2018 and five years prior as county recorder. He currently is an elected member of the Gary Common Council.
Gomez, an industrial safety specialist who served more than three years on the East Chicago Common Council and seven years on the East Chicago school board, said Brown’s past administration as clerk was repeatedly cited by the State Board of Accounts audits.
Gomez said Brown’s administration was cited for numerous errors and omissions that resulted in multimillion-dollar discrepancies in the amount of money the clerk's office has received and disbursed.
Brown’s office said at the time that those were clerical errors by new bookkeepers and that no money was missing.
Gomez was also critical of Brown’s job as transition manager for the Odyssey court records system, noting it has been in place for more than three years. “What’s left to transition? If elected, I would eliminate that job day one,” Gomez said.
Garza, who worked 25 years in the Lake County Sheriff’s Department before retirement, said he is running for public office for the first time and believes he could do a better job than the other professional politicians.
Lake Superior Court records in February disclosed that Arredondo was so severely injured in the Jan. 15 fall that he was placed in a medically induced coma before recovering enough to be moved to a nursing home.
Less than a week after a Feb. 26 Times story about Arredondo’s medical issues, attorneys seeking guardianship over his daily affairs abandoned their attempt claims of Arredondo's incapacity, arguing he was sufficiently recovered now.
Arredondo has been prominent in Lake County for six decades, particularly as a Superior and Circuit Court judge from the 1970s until 2010.
He conducted a statewide campaign for Indiana attorney general in 2016 and was first elected county clerk in 2018, receiving 115,535 votes.
He was among the first candidates to file for reelection on Jan. 5.
Since then, Arredondo has been absent from recent meetings of the Lake County elections board, of which he is a member.
His campaign was a no-show at Democratic Party endorsement meetings in Gary and Hammond. His campaign’s Facebook page hasn’t been updated since he held a political fundraiser in December.
