Assistant US attorney appointed to oversee Election Day voting complaints, concerns

HAMMOND — In light of the upcoming general election on Nov. 3, the United States attorney announced the appointment of a district election officer in Indiana.

In a press release Tuesday, United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announced Supervisory Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Jacky Jacobs will serve as the district election officer, or DEO, for the northern district of Indiana.

Jacobs will be responsible for overseeing how the northern district, which includes parts of Northwest Indiana, handles election fraud complaints and voting rights concerns.

The supervisory assistant U.S. attorney also will be responsible for consulting with the Justice Department headquarters in Washington.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud," United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said in a press release. "The Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.”