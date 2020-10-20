 Skip to main content
Assistant US attorney appointed to oversee Election Day voting complaints, concerns
Jacky Jacobs

Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacky Jacobs speaks with The Times in April 2018. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

HAMMOND — In light of the upcoming general election on Nov. 3, the United States attorney announced the appointment of a district election officer in Indiana. 

In a press release Tuesday, United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announced Supervisory Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Jacky Jacobs will serve as the district election officer, or DEO, for the northern district of Indiana.

Jacobs will be responsible for overseeing how the northern district, which includes parts of Northwest Indiana, handles election fraud complaints and voting rights concerns.

The supervisory assistant U.S. attorney also will be responsible for consulting with the Justice Department headquarters in Washington.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud," United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said in a press release. "The Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Jacobs will be on duty in the northern district of Indiana when the polls are open to ensure complaints related to the election and voting are heard and forwarded to the proper parties. Jacobs can be reached at 219-937-5500 (main line), or directly at 219-937-5634.

Special FBI agents also will be available in each field office and resident agency across the U.S. to receive election fraud allegations and claims of election abuse on Election Day, the press release states. The local FBI field office can be reached at 317-595-4000.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be reported to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., at 800-253-3931, or online at civilrights.justice.gov/.

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate," Kirsch said. "It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my office, the FBI or the Civil Rights Division.”

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

