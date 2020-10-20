Assistant US attorney appointed to oversee Election Day voting complaints, concerns

HAMMOND — In light of the upcoming general election on Nov. 3, the United States attorney announced the appointment of a district election officer in Indiana.
In a press release Tuesday, United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II announced Supervisory Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Jacky Jacobs will serve as the district election officer, or DEO, for the northern district of Indiana.
Jacobs will be responsible for overseeing how the northern district, which includes parts of Northwest Indiana, handles election fraud complaints and voting rights concerns.
The supervisory assistant U.S. attorney also will be responsible for consulting with the Justice Department headquarters in Washington.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud," United States Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II said in a press release. "The Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.”
Jacobs will be on duty in the northern district of Indiana when the polls are open to ensure complaints related to the election and voting are heard and forwarded to the proper parties. Jacobs can be reached at 219-937-5500 (main line), or directly at 219-937-5634.
Special FBI agents also will be available in each field office and resident agency across the U.S. to receive election fraud allegations and claims of election abuse on Election Day, the press release states. The local FBI field office can be reached at 317-595-4000.
Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be reported to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., at 800-253-3931, or online at civilrights.justice.gov/.
“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate," Kirsch said. "It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my office, the FBI or the Civil Rights Division.”
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.