WESTVILLE — Tickets now are available for Region residents interested in attending the Northwest Indiana debate between the three candidates vying to represent the Hoosier State in the U.S. Senate.
The nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission has 415 public tickets available at no cost for the debate, set for 6 p.m. Region time Oct. 8 in the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex on the Purdue University Northwest campus in Westville.
Tickets must be requested online at http://bit.ly/2wIPAfc. Hoosiers interested in attending should act quickly as all tickets likely will be claimed by midday Wednesday.
There's a limit of two tickets per person, and each person in attendance at the debate must agree to abide by the commission's audience rules.
All three candidates — Republican Mike Braun, Libertarian Lucy Brenton, and Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly — are participating in the one-hour debate, that also will air live on Indiana public radio and television stations and across the country on C-SPAN.
"With growing interest in the 2018 midterm elections, the commission chose a college campus to reach many of our first-time voters," said commission President Gerry Lanosga.
"Students and the community at large will be able to hear the candidates explain their public policy positions – and hear what is most pressing to Hoosier voters."
Hoosiers can submit debate questions for the candidates online at indianadebatecommission.com.
The Westville debate moderator is Anne Ryder, a veteran broadcaster now teaching at the Indiana University Media School.
The commission's other U.S. Senate debate is scheduled for Oct. 30 in Indianapolis.