Aylesworth, Culp prevail in GOP Indiana House primaries

Republicans appear likely to maintain control of two Indiana House districts comprising southern portions of Northwest Indiana after nominating experienced candidates for the posts in Tuesday's primary election.

Unofficial results show state Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, potentially is headed for a fifth, two-year term representing House District 11 after prevailing over Jasper County Coroner Andrew Boersma and Pierce Fischer, both of Wheatfield, in the Republican primary.

Aylesworth has been a consistently reliable backer of the GOP agenda at the Statehouse. This year, for example, he voted to ban transgender girls from girls' sports teams at Indiana schools, supported legislation to end the COVID-19 public health emergency and endorsed a plan to gradually reduce the state's income tax rate over the next few years.

He's also spearheaded efforts to rehabilitate Indiana's comparatively dilapidated highway rest areas, expand public recognition of Hoosier military veterans and hold local elected officials accountable if they fail to do their jobs.

Meanwhile, in House District 16, Kendell Culp, of Rensselaer, a farmer and president of the Jasper County Board of Commissioners, appears to have topped Barbara Neihouser, of Francesville, and Bryan Washburn, of DeMotte, to win an open-seat Republican race.

Culp's focus is improving rural communities in the district, and across the state, by ensuring they have adequately staffed and compensated public safety personnel, reliable energy resources and entrepreneurial opportunities unhampered by "job-killing regulations."

He also said his experience as a problem-solver and relationship-builder through his work in county government makes him ideally suited to tackle difficult issues, including Indiana's budget and finances, at the Statehouse.

House District 11 was redrawn last year to include southern Lake and Porter counties, Newton County and northern Jasper County, while House District 16 now contains all of Jasper County south and east of DeMotte and Wheatfield, southern Starke County, western Pulaski County and all of White County.

Neither Aylesworth, nor Culp, currently have a Democratic opponent on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.