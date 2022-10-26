Backlash follows Democrats' letter praising Republican Indiana Senate candidate

What started out as a friendly recommendation letter for a co-worker seeking a new job is roiling Lake County Democratic politics less than two weeks before Election Day.

The letter, signed by Lake County Councilmen Ted Bilski, D-Hobart; David Hamm, D-Hammond; and Al Menchaca, D-Gary, praises Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, as an effective advocate for his district who always is willing to work across party lines to get things done.

"Dan is a doer. He does not care who gets the credit, he just wants to work and be a problem solver. We can honestly say Dan was a huge asset on the Lake County Council," the Democrats say in the letter about their colleague, who also serves as Lake County Republican Party chairman.

The problem? Dernulc is running for Indiana Senate this year against state Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, in one of the most competitive Statehouse races in Northwest Indiana.

In the past few days, Dernulc's campaign has mailed a flyer featuring the Democrats' testimonial to selected voters in the 1st Senate District, spurring charges of disloyalty, and worse, by Democrats throughout Lake County toward the three councilmen who signed it.

Each of the councilmen, in separate interviews with The Times, said they have nothing against Griffin. They just think district voters living in Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville should get to know Dernulc from people who have worked alongside him on the county council for up to 12 years.

"Dan and I are friends. It goes above politics. I see him as a very level-headed guy that likes to look at issues based on facts. There's times that Dan and I don't agree," Hamm said. "But we never let that affect anything because we always know we're doing what we think is right for the people."

"I'm a little surprised that they're faulting me for supporting a friend who I think does a great job that happens to be of the other party," he added.

Bilski, likewise, said he doesn't understand why Democrats are criticizing him for working across the aisle and getting along with fellow elected officials.

"It just doesn't make sense why this is so blown out of proportion," Bilski said. "I don't think you pick a tribe and you never have to work outside your tribe the rest of your life. I think we have to learn to work with one another."

"Dan did a fine job up here. Dan is not a bad person. I'm not going to villainize somebody just because they have an 'R' or 'D' behind their name," he added.

Menchaca insisted he's had no second thoughts about signing the letter. Though he doesn't consider it an endorsement, merely an acknowledgment Dernulc worked well with others while serving on the county council.

At the same time, Menchaca said he ran into Griffin at a Democratic Party event Tuesday night and Griffin refused to speak with him — "He was not a kind person, I'll put it that way. He walked away and mumbled a little bit and I'm sure it wasn't good things."

"With that being said, I don't think Mike Griffin is the right guy," Menchaca said. "I've been involved in politics a long time and I know that certain things get taken out of context a little bit, and sometimes there's nothing better than having a conversation. And he refused to do that."

Griffin did not respond to a request for comment about the controversy.

However, Griffin previously complained Dernulc's campaign mailers and television ads misconstrue his voting record during the nine months he's served in the Indiana Senate after being chosen by Democratic Party leaders to succeed former state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, following his retirement.

Meanwhile, Lake County Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser is alleging Dernulc traded favors, "Chicago-style," with the letter writers by agreeing to support the 2023 county budget and ensuring they wouldn't face Republican opposition at the general election.

All three Democratic councilmen and Dernulc deny those allegations: "There wasn't a deal," Dernulc said.

In fact, the deadline for Dernulc to fill general election ballot vacancies in his role as county GOP chairman was July 5. The letter wasn't signed until Sept. 1.

Menchaca isn't even on the Nov. 8 ballot after being defeated in the May 3 Democratic primary. While Hamm and Bilski are unopposed for reelection, only two of the seven county council seats, and just a single countywide office, have Republican candidates running this year.

Similarly, the new county budget was unanimously approved Oct. 11 by all five Democratic and two Republican council members following a bipartisan, weeks-long process of evaluating department needs and crafting an appropriate spending plan.

"Why is a person of the opposite party ever going to work with you if you punch him in the nose when you're done talking to him?" asked Bilski, the council president. "We put together one of the best budgets that I think the county has ever had this year."

Dernulc echoed those sentiments. He said Lake County is in good financial shape because of bipartisan efforts at both the county council and the Board of Commissioners.

"I think we're all in it for the right reasons, and I'm going to really miss being on the council in that regard," Dernulc said. "I think we all need to try to work together, instead of against each other, and that's what that letter basically says."

Wieser isn't convinced. He contends the letter says much more about the three men who signed it than about its subject, and he's heard from numerous town and city party chairmen across the county outraged the councilmen would write approvingly about Dernulc as he's trying to take out a Democratic state senator.

"This thing smells and I don't like it at all," Wieser said. "Their explanations are so fanciful that it makes no sense."

"You know what, I think Dan Dernulc is a nice guy too. Would I ever support him for an elected office? Hell no! Especially against an incumbent state senator who is one of the finest public officials I've ever known, and clearly one of the finest human beings I've ever known," Wieser said.

Wieser acknowledged he has no formal authority over the councilmen in their elected positions. But he does, as county party chairman, have the authority to remove Hamm and Menchaca as Democratic precinct committeemen if they no longer support the party.

He said he's been urged by numerous Lake County Democrats to do that as soon as possible. But Wieser said he's decided to wait until after Nov. 8 to avoid interfering with the party's get-out-the-vote efforts.

"We're going to get Michael Griffin elected and we'll deal with it right after the election," Wieser said.