Bergerson, Oss face off for judge of LaPorte Superior Court 1

LAPORTE — The race for judge of LaPorte County Superior Court 1 pits Democratic incumbent Michael Bergerson against Republican challenger Jaime Oss.
Bergerson, 68, who has lived in Michigan City and LaPorte County his entire life, has five children and has served as judge for the past six years.
"Prior to that, I served as a deputy prosecuting attorney in LaPorte County handling major felony cases for almost 30 years, in addition to my private practice," he said.
Oss, 42, of LaPorte, who has never held elected office, said she has practiced law for 17 years at Huelat & Mack P.C. in LaPorte and is a managing partner. She has been married for 19 years and has three children.
Bergerson said he is running for reelection to carry on the successful work of his first term.
"Superior 1 sees many of the county’s most difficult cases, from drug and gun crimes to child abuse and homicide, and I have the experience needed to make the hard decisions in these cases and keep LaPorte County safe," he said.
"In 2019 alone, I conducted 19 major felony and civil jury trials, and with the help of my staff, we have turned LaPorte Superior 1 into an efficient and effective court that provides victims with access to justice without delay," Bergerson said.
Oss said she is running for the seat "because I want to serve the community and help ensure that justice, fairness, civility, and the rule of law prevail in our county."
She also wants to improve efficiency within the court "and work with our community leaders to find better solutions to the mental health and substance abuse issues that have troubled our county for years."
"To the extent that I can, I want work with the prosecutor’s office on its initiative to improve juvenile justice," she said. "Eventually, I would like to work with the Indiana Supreme Court and our community leaders to explore a Young Adult Court to provide support to young adult offenders in order to reduce repeat offenses."
Bergerson said he was recently selected to be the presiding judge in LaPorte County for matters related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and has worked with his judicial colleagues "to ensure that the public has safe access to the courts during this difficult time."
Bergerson said he has worked closely with community groups dealing with equal justice, mental health and home foreclosures, including barring attorneys and prosecutors from attempting to exclude minority jurors from jury pools in his courtroom, "a historically pervasive and discriminatory practice."
He has also been involved in various local organizations.
Oss said she was appointed last year to the Indiana Innovation Initiative by the Indiana Supreme Court and received the Indiana State Bar Association Litigation Section Civility Award.
She is past recipient of the Outstanding Young LaPortean Award from the LaPorte Chamber of Commerce and LaPorte Jaycees, named an Indiana Super Lawyer, named Michiana Forty Under 40 by the South Bend Chamber of Commerce, named an Indiana Super Lawyer Rising Star, and received the Most Influential Woman in Law Award from the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association.
She has served as president of the LaPorte County Bar Association and the Women Lawyers Association of Indiana.
Bergerson said, "Experience matters, and with over 30 years as a deputy prosecutor and judge, I know how important it is for every victim to be heard, justice to be done, and all citizens to feel safe in their community. I am proud of my record and look forward to continuing my efforts to serve and protect our community as Judge of LaPorte Superior 1."
Oss said, "As Judge of LaPorte Superior Court No. 1, I will bring my proven leadership skills and commitment to ethics, civility, and professionalism to the bench. While a third of the people who come into the court are accused criminals, everyone is entitled to be treated with respect and decency, as are the lawyers, witnesses, and jurors. I will be competent, independent, fair, and impartial. I will strive every day to respect and honor the public’s trust while advancing justice and the rule of law."
