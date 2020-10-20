Bergerson, Oss face off for judge of LaPorte Superior Court 1

Oss said she was appointed last year to the Indiana Innovation Initiative by the Indiana Supreme Court and received the Indiana State Bar Association Litigation Section Civility Award.

She is past recipient of the Outstanding Young LaPortean Award from the LaPorte Chamber of Commerce and LaPorte Jaycees, named an Indiana Super Lawyer, named Michiana Forty Under 40 by the South Bend Chamber of Commerce, named an Indiana Super Lawyer Rising Star, and received the Most Influential Woman in Law Award from the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association.

She has served as president of the LaPorte County Bar Association and the Women Lawyers Association of Indiana.

Bergerson said, "Experience matters, and with over 30 years as a deputy prosecutor and judge, I know how important it is for every victim to be heard, justice to be done, and all citizens to feel safe in their community. I am proud of my record and look forward to continuing my efforts to serve and protect our community as Judge of LaPorte Superior 1."