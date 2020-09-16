 Skip to main content
Biden calls on Hoosiers to elect Dr. Woody Myers as Indiana governor
Biden calls on Hoosiers to elect Dr. Woody Myers as Indiana governor

The Democratic nominee for president of the United States is calling on Hoosier voters to elect Dr. Woody Myers as governor of Indiana.

In a statement issued Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden enthusiastically proclaimed Myers, a former state health commissioner, to be a champion for expanding access to high-quality, affordable health care in the Hoosier State.

"Dr. Myers has served under both Democratic and Republican administrations to make life better for working families," Biden said.

"I am proud to endorse Dr. Myers and look forward to working with him to continue the fight to expand access to health care, improve Indiana’s public schools and create good paying jobs for all Hoosiers."

Myers said he and Democratic Lt. Gov. nominee Linda Lawson, a former Hammond police captain and state representative, are honored to "have the support and endorsement of our future president, Joe Biden."

"President Trump has failed America and Joe Biden is the only option to restore economic prosperity and put each Hoosier on a path to wellness," Myers said.

"Linda Lawson and I look forward to working with him to get out the vote in Indiana to elect Democrats up and down the ballot."

The Republican presidential nominee largely has stayed away from Indiana during this year's coronavirus interrupted election season, likely because public opinion polls show Donald Trump easily winning the state.

Nevertheless, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb continues to enjoy unprecedented access to the White House, thanks in part to his former role as lieutenant governor to now-Vice President Mike Pence, who served as Indiana governor from 2013 to 2017.

Holcomb, who proudly credited Trump for his 2016 election as governor, also is honorary chairman of the president's Indiana campaign team.

