Blind Indiana voters file lawsuit seeking right to privately cast secret ballot

A coalition of blind Hoosiers and disability rights advocates are accusing Indiana's secretary of state of violating federal law by denying blind voters the opportunity to mark their election ballots independently and privately.

A lawsuit filed Thursday at the U.S. District Court in Indianapolis seeks to require blind or visually impaired Indiana voters be allowed to use specialized equipment to mark a paper mail-in ballot or vote by email through a secure electronic portal.

According to the lawsuit, blind voters in Indiana who choose to vote from home currently are required to have a "traveling board" of bipartisan county election judges come to their residence and mark an absentee ballot as directed by the voter.

The lawsuit claims that arrangement unlawfully puts the voter at the mercy of the traveling board's schedule and eliminates the secret nature of the ballot, since the voter must announce his or her candidate selections to the judges filling out the ballot.

It also is unnecessarily risky during the COVID-19 pandemic to require blind voters admit strangers with unknown health conditions to their homes, according to the lawsuit.

"The necessity of relying on another person's help plainly denies plaintiffs any opportunity to read, mark, and return their ballot independently and privately," the lawsuit says.

Under the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, and other federal statutes, individuals with disabilities are entitled to use auxiliary aids and services to participate in the activities of a public entity.

The lawsuit argues Indiana election officials are discriminating against the disabled by not permitting blind voters to use electronic tools to mark their ballot privately, and instead forcing blind voters to participate by traveling board if they choose to cast an absentee ballot.

"Unlike many categories of sighted Indiana voters who have the freedom and flexibility to vote independently either in person or privately by mail, blind voters are forced to give up their right to an independent and confidential vote if they wish to vote at home," the lawsuit says.

The secretary of state's office declined to comment, as it typically does, on pending litigation.

Dee Ann Hart, a director at the American Council of the Blind of Indiana, said the secretary of state and the Indiana Election Division are well aware Indiana's vote-by-mail system is inaccessible to voters who are blind or have low vision.

"They have declined to work with us to implement an accessible way to vote at home. That's why this suit was necessary," Hart said.

Lawsuit: American Council of the Blind-Indiana v. Indiana Election Commission

Download PDF Lawsuit: American Council of the Blind-Indiana v. Indiana Election Commission

