Blind Indiana voters file lawsuit seeking right to privately cast secret ballot

Under the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, and other federal statutes, individuals with disabilities are entitled to use auxiliary aids and services to participate in the activities of a public entity.

The lawsuit argues Indiana election officials are discriminating against the disabled by not permitting blind voters to use electronic tools to mark their ballot privately, and instead forcing blind voters to participate by traveling board if they choose to cast an absentee ballot.

"Unlike many categories of sighted Indiana voters who have the freedom and flexibility to vote independently either in person or privately by mail, blind voters are forced to give up their right to an independent and confidential vote if they wish to vote at home," the lawsuit says.

The secretary of state's office declined to comment, as it typically does, on pending litigation.

Dee Ann Hart, a director at the American Council of the Blind of Indiana, said the secretary of state and the Indiana Election Division are well aware Indiana's vote-by-mail system is inaccessible to voters who are blind or have low vision.

"They have declined to work with us to implement an accessible way to vote at home. That's why this suit was necessary," Hart said.