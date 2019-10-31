{{featured_button_text}}
2019 election logo

License branches across Northwest Indiana are extending their hours Monday and Tuesday to issue identification cards and driver's licenses to Hoosiers needing a photo ID to vote in Tuesday's municipal elections.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says its branches will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Branches only will process new, amended or replacement ID cards and renewed, amended or replacement driver's licenses and learner permits on those days.

The BMV says individuals holding a driver's license or ID card that expired since the 2018 general election still may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes.

A list of documents required to obtain a new state ID card or driver's license can be found online at myBMV.com.

