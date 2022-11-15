 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Braun splits with McConnell, backs Florida Sen. Rick Scott for Republican leader

  • 0
Braun endorses constitutional convention to fix 'broken' Congress

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., holds up a copy of the U.S. Constitution while speaking Sept. 29, 2022, in the U.S. Senate. Braun is part of a small group of Republican senators bucking the party's established leadership and backing U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for Senate minority leader.

 Screenshot

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is joining a small group of Republican senators bucking the party's established leadership and backing U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for Senate minority leader.

The first-term Hoosier senator said Tuesday he believes it's time to replace U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as Senate Republican leader — a role McConnell has held since 2007.

"I ran for Senate because we need outsiders to take on the D.C. swamp and get results," Braun said. "Hoosier conservative Republicans are sick and tired of the status quo. I’m proud to support my friend and fellow conservative outsider Sen. Rick Scott for our leader."

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said Tuesday he would welcome the U.S. Supreme Court rescinding its 1967 ruling that legalized interracial marriage nationwide in favor of allowing each state to decide such issues on its own.

Scott is a multimillionaire former health care company executive who served as Florida governor from 2011 to 2019. He and Braun, an auto parts magnate and former state representative, both were elected to the Senate in 2018.

People are also reading…

It's unlikely that Scott, who led the GOP's unsuccessful effort this year to win a Senate majority, can garner enough votes among Republican senators to dethrone McConnell.

Indeed, McConnell said Tuesday — almost an hour before Braun announced his Scott endorsement — he's got the leadership post locked down.

"I think the outcome is pretty clear," McConnell said. "I have the votes. I will be elected. The only issue is whether we do it sooner, or later."

The Hoosier senator wants states to rewrite the U.S. Consitution to include a federal balanced budget mandate and congressional term limits.

Braun's willingness to defy McConnell may be the surest sign yet he's planning to run for Indiana governor in 2024, instead of reelection to the Senate, because he's now almost certain to become a Senate nonentity if McConnell is reelected as GOP leader.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who was reelected Nov. 8 to a second six-year term, has not publicly said who he's supporting for Senate Republican leader.

+1 
Sen. Mike Braun

Sen. Mike Braun

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran's Queiroz storms out of World Cup press conference after being asked about women's rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts