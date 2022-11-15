Braun splits with McConnell, backs Florida Sen. Rick Scott for Republican leader

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is joining a small group of Republican senators bucking the party's established leadership and backing U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for Senate minority leader.

The first-term Hoosier senator said Tuesday he believes it's time to replace U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as Senate Republican leader — a role McConnell has held since 2007.

"I ran for Senate because we need outsiders to take on the D.C. swamp and get results," Braun said. "Hoosier conservative Republicans are sick and tired of the status quo. I’m proud to support my friend and fellow conservative outsider Sen. Rick Scott for our leader."

Scott is a multimillionaire former health care company executive who served as Florida governor from 2011 to 2019. He and Braun, an auto parts magnate and former state representative, both were elected to the Senate in 2018.

It's unlikely that Scott, who led the GOP's unsuccessful effort this year to win a Senate majority, can garner enough votes among Republican senators to dethrone McConnell.

Indeed, McConnell said Tuesday — almost an hour before Braun announced his Scott endorsement — he's got the leadership post locked down.

"I think the outcome is pretty clear," McConnell said. "I have the votes. I will be elected. The only issue is whether we do it sooner, or later."

Braun's willingness to defy McConnell may be the surest sign yet he's planning to run for Indiana governor in 2024, instead of reelection to the Senate, because he's now almost certain to become a Senate nonentity if McConnell is reelected as GOP leader.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who was reelected Nov. 8 to a second six-year term, has not publicly said who he's supporting for Senate Republican leader.