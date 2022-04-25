Business-oriented Republicans vying for seat on Lake County Council

A prominent Northwest Indiana business owner and an aide to U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., are battling for the Republican nomination to represent the 4th District on the Lake County Council.

The winner of the May 3 GOP contest between Pete Lindemulder and Tony Ferraro, both of Schererville, will compete in the Nov. 8 general election for a four-year term against Nick Petrovski, of Crown Point, who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

The 4th District spans nearly all of St. John Township, except its northeast corner, and also takes in the northwest corner of Center Township, including most of Dyer, Schererville, St. John and part of Crown Point.

Its current council member, Republican Dan Dernulc, of Highland, is giving up his seat on Lake County's financial governing body to run this year for Indiana Senate District 1.

Lindemulder, the owner of three local businesses, including Premier Porta Potty, said his management experience and service on multiple not-for-profit boards of directors make him ideally suited to oversee spending by Lake County government.

"Lake County has so much to offer those who live here," he said. "I want to make sure we continue building on the current momentum of the state of Indiana so that families from not only across the border in Illinois, but also from around the country, can look at Lake County as a great place to raise their families, open businesses and thrive."

In particular, Lindemulder said he wants to improve transparency by simplifying, consolidating and better organizing county financial documents to more easily compare the council's 500-odd pages of appropriations with how the money actually is being spent.

He also hopes to work with the county commissioners to make bidding on county government contracts more accessible to local businesses to attract more bidders and score better prices for the products and services purchased by Lake County taxpayers.

"I have owned and worked with multiple successful businesses that each had a budget ranging from a few hundred thousand dollars a year to a few hundred million dollars a year. I've also worked on several local and international not-for-profit boards of various sizes. The common denominator for each entity’s success was consistent and easy to understand financials. I believe Lake County's citizens deserve the same," Lindemulder said.

Ferraro also is touting his experience as a small business owner, as well as his work alongside Indiana's junior U.S. senator, as the primary reason 4th District voters should pick him for the Lake County Council.

"Twenty-four years and counting of managing operations has taught me the value of hard work and strong principles," Ferraro said.

"Getting the opportunity to transition into the federal government and learn how to best affect and work with government agencies — on both sides of the aisle — to get things done has shown me that leadership is needed on every level to help our institutions provide cost-effective and real problem-solving solutions to our communities."

In addition, Ferraro is pledging as a council member to unreservedly support law enforcement "because these people put their lives on the line for us every day, and we owe them no less."

He said anyone who votes for him will be getting a council member who is serious, dedicated, experienced and capable.

"I've got the drive. I've got the enthusiasm. And I want to go to work," Ferraro said.

