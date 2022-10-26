Businessmen competing for position overseeing Lake County finances

Two experienced businessmen with similar hopes of attracting new residents to the Region are competing in a rare open-seat contest for Lake County Council District 4.

Republican Pete Lindemulder and Democrat Nick Petrovski aspire to succeed Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, who is giving up his seat representing Schererville, northern St. John and northwest Crown Point on the county's financial governing board to run for Indiana Senate.

Lindemulder, 41, of Schererville, owns several waste-disposal businesses and has extensive experience leading nonprofits. He said he wants to use his background and training to wisely manage Lake County's finances in an open and transparent manner.

Specifically, Lindemulder believes Lake County could do a better job making budget and spending data available to the public and potentially reduce spending by making county procurement opportunities easier to find on the internet.

"It is difficult for most people to understand 500 pages of appropriations divided out by department," he said. "I would work to simplify, consolidate and organize our financials so that when posted to the county website, they more clearly compare the budgets to the money actually being spent.

"I want to make sure we continue building on the current momentum of the state of Indiana so that families from not only across the border in Illinois but also from around the country can look at Lake County as a great place to raise their families, open businesses and thrive."

Petrovski, 58, of Crown Point, is a real estate developer and former television advertising executive. He said he's committed to maintaining Indiana's property tax advantage over Illinois by ensuring that Lake County continues carefully managing its tax revenue and spending.

At the same time, Petrovski said, Lake County residents are entitled to safe, vibrant communities, award-winning schools, great medical facilities, abundant retailers, top-quality infrastructure, numerous parks and natural amenities — and he'll see to it that the county delivers.

"I'll bring my skill set to the job at the Lake County Council. It’s a professional office and it needs a leader who acts like one, who follows the rules and who strives to be the best, the most responsible and is accessible to all," he said.

"I intend to be a strong leader who inspires others to do their best because I’m doing my best."

The winner in the Nov. 8 election will earn a four-year term on the seven-member county council.