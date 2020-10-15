Buttigieg backing two NWI candidates for Indiana General Assembly

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who competed this year for the Democratic presidential nomination, on Thursday endorsed 47 candidates vying for state and local offices across the country, including two from Northwest Indiana running for the General Assembly.

Buttigieg said his Win the Era political action committee is backing LaPorte Democrat Gary Davis in Senate District 8, which includes part of South Bend, and the reelection bid of state Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer, in House District 15.

"We need to send Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House, but we also need to elect good leaders at the state and local level," Buttigieg said.

"That's what this endorsement slate is about: making sure that we have forward-thinking, dynamic leaders at every level of our government who will deliver solutions to the biggest challenges we face."

Davis and Chyung were among just seven Indiana candidates to win Buttigieg's backing in this round of endorsements.

"Mayor Pete" previously announced his support for Indiana Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dr. Woody Myers, along with former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel in his race for Indiana attorney general.