Buttigieg not interested in running again for state treasurer

Hoosiers should not expect to find former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg's name on an Indiana ballot next year.

The U.S. transportation secretary laughed heartily last week when asked in an exclusive interview with The Times whether he might consider running in 2022 for Indiana state treasurer, as he did in 2010.

"Safe to say that's out of my lane," Buttigieg quipped.

Buttigieg was just 28 years old when he was nominated by the Indiana Democratic Party to compete against Republican incumbent Richard Mourdock for state treasurer.

In perhaps a premonition of things to come, Buttigieg's campaign focused in part on transportation issues relating to the bankruptcy and merger of the Chrysler auto manufacturing company.

Records show Mourdock tried to stop the federal government from rescuing Chrysler in an effort to preserve the value of Mourdock's investment of millions of dollars of state funds in Chrysler "junk bonds."

Mourdock ultimately lost that battle. But he won on Election Day, defeating the novice Democratic candidate 62% to 37%.