A sizable number of U.S. voters have some hesitancy about supporting an LGBT candidate for president. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds it's a greater cause of concern than a candidate's race or gender. Yet many LGBT candidates in non-presidential races have triumphed, and political experts predict more will do so. They note the presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg, who has gained significant support with little controversy over his being gay.