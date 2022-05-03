 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calumet Township trustee appears headed for another term

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Calumet Township Trustee Kimberly "Kim" K. Robinson held a comfortable lead over challenger Darren Washington in the Democratic primary for the office on Tuesday night.

Robinson, who won a three-way race for the office in 2018 with 59% of the vote, previously had said she has set the township's once-muddled finances on the right course and deserved another term.

Washington, a member of the township advisory board, had countered that Robinson had rewarded her political allies with township contracts.

But Robinson said the township's 226 private vendors are helping the 61-square-mile governmental unit's citizens. The township provides emergency aid for housing, food and health care for its neediest residents.

The Times has reported that previous Calumet Township trustees had up to 135 employees and a budget of $24 million. Robinson, who was first elected in 2014, has cut the staff to 53 and the budget in half.

Washington had been endorsed by Gary Mayor Jerome Prince and the Gary Democratic precinct organization.

