Calumet Township Trustee in fight for reelection

GARY — Kimberly “Kim” K. Robinson said she rescued the Calumet Township trustee’s office from fiscal mismanagement and deserves another term in office to continue that good work.

She is facing a challenge to her reelection from Darren Washington, one of Robinson’s dissident financial advisors.

Washington argues she has been enriching political pals with township contracts to win their support for her reelection.

Robinson said all 226 private vendors, including the ones Washington is criticizing, are working for the public’s benefit, not hers.

Calumet Township, a 61-square-mile pocket of north Lake County encompassing the city of Gary. Its trustee must provide emergency housing, food, utilities, and medical assistance to its most impoverished residents.

Most of Indiana’s 1,008 township operations are small enough to be run out of the trustee’s home. Calumet is a large exception to that rule.

Previous Calumet trustees employed as many as 135 deputies and spent more than $24 million a year. Those prior administrations justified the cost as necessary to battle appalling destitution in Gary where one in three residents live below the poverty level.

Robinson, first elected trustee in 2014, inherited a crisis. State-mandated tax cuts were choking off local government revenues.

She said she has reduced the office’s budget in half and her payroll to 53 employees.

She said she recouped more than $100,000 in unnecessary fees and taxes the former administration paid and upgraded its financial records, winning praise from the State Board of Accounts auditors.

She said she has maintained essential poor relief benefits as well as senior services — even during the pandemic — for 13,000 residents in the last three years by recruiting help from the NIPSCO, Catholic Charities as well as other local churches, the City of Gary and state social service agencies.

She said she was named the trustee of the year in 2016 by the Indiana Township Association.

Washington, pastor of South Bend’s New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, said Robinson still steered more than $100,000 in lucrative township contacts to cement the support of political friends she needs for reelection.

He said state financial records document $55,000 in township payments in 2020 and 2021 to Carmen Wilson, husband to former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.

Robinson said Carmen Wilson, a Vietnam veteran, has helped the township since 2020 reach out to military veterans in need.

The township paid $28,800 in 2021 to Gary City Councilwoman Tai A. Adkins, doing business as Arc Group Contractors.

Robinson replies Adkins’ firm helps the township plan recreational development for Gary children and seniors and was instrumental in organizing food donations.

“There is absolutely no conflict of interest between (Adkins’) role as city councilperson and as a local business owner,” Robinson said.

The township paid $6,000 last year to Master Connections, firm founded in 2019 by Mary Cossey, who was Freeman-Wilson's director of constituent services.

Robinson said Cossey’s real estate brokerage helped the township sell the abandoned old Gary Post Office to eliminate it as a liability to taxpayers.

Washington, a member of the township’s advisory board, said he demanded at a recent board meeting that Robinson justify these expenditures, but has yet to get an answer.

The township also paid $11,200 in the form of housing assistance in 2020 and 2021 to Ruthellyn Hatcher, mother of State Sen. Regan Hatcher. Washington said Robinson was Hatcher’s tenant.

Robinson denies she was the tenant and she she won’t “shame” the township tenants who were receiving housing assistance there by publicly identifying them.

Washington recently won the endorsement of the Gary Democratic precinct organization over Robinson with such arguments.

Robinson tells Gary voters, “While I have been working for you (daily), my opponent has been missing in action, making only the four mandatory (township advisory board) meetings while receiving a $26,200 annual) paycheck. In eight years he has never been into the office for anything other than meetings."

“I think I deserve another term because I have a record, not just rhetoric,” Robinson said.

