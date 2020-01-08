Democratic Lake County recorder candidates Gina Pimentel, left, and Glenn Johnson, center, file the paperwork required to appear on the 2020 primary election ballot at the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration. Wednesday was the first day candidates could file for this year's elections. The deadline to file is Feb. 7.
Dan Carden, The Times
The names of candidates who have filed for the 2020 elections are posted outside the office of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Wednesday, the first day to file.
CROWN POINT — Gina Pimentel got in line at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday — she was, in fact, the only person in line — to be sure she was the first person to file to run for Lake County recorder when the Board of Elections and Voter Registration office opened at 8:30 a.m.
"I just sat there and relaxed for a little bit and then everybody started coming in," Pimentel said. "I was first, and that was my goal for today."
Pimentel's tenure as the sole candidate for Lake County recorder lasted only a few minutes as Glenn Johnson, president of the Lake Ridge School Board, also entered the Lake County Government Center to file the paperwork required to run for the same post.
It was a similar scene at county courthouses across Indiana, and at the Statehouse, with candidates for president of the United States, U.S. House, Indiana governor, state senator, state representative and multiple county offices officially applying for placement on the May 5 primary election ballot on the first day to file.
The deadline to declare a candidacy is Feb. 7. Candidates who file and reconsider have until Feb. 10 to withdraw from the ballot.
In Lake County, besides Pimentel and Johnson, Commissioners Mike Repay, a Democrat, and Jerry Tippy, a Republican, filed for reelection; and David Pastrick, the county's Democratic coroner from 2002-2009, will try to reclaim his former office.
The first-day candidates filing in Porter County included Commissioners Laura Shurr Blaney, a Democrat, and Jim Biggs, a Republican; Democratic Councilwoman Sylvia Graham; and Democratic Surveyor Kevin Breitzke. All are incumbents.
At the Statehouse, Republican President Donald Trump filed for reelection, while former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg signed up for Indiana's Democratic presidential primary, along with U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt.; and Tom Steyer, among others.
Republican Gov. Eric Hoclomb also filed for reelection and Democrat Josh Owens submitted his paperwork to challenge Holcomb.
There are no special benefits for a candidate who files to run for office on the first day. In Lake County, ballot position is determined by a lottery; candidates are listed on the ballot in alphabetical order in Indiana's 91 other counties.
Michelle Fajman, director of the Lake County elections office, said candidates often choose to file on the first day to show they are serious about running for office.
"In some cases, candidates think that is an advantage: I'm here first and I'm all-in," Fajman said. "You also get a little bit more name recognition out of filing early."
At the same time, Fajman said other candidates believe officially declaring their candidacy during the middle of the filing period, or even on the last day, is a better strategy to gain attention for their campaigns.
"Sometimes it's just their own different philosophy on when they want to file," Fajman said.
Pimentel said she came on the first day to show Lake County voters she's the best candidate for recorder, a job she's essentially been doing already for several years due to the extended absences of Recorder Michael B. Brown.
"I'm the most experienced candidate and I've really taken on more than what my job description as chief deputy — this is going on my sixth year — because my heart is in the office, and doing what is best for the office," Pimentel said.
"It's a job to me. It's not a political position. It's a job."
The county recorder maintains permanent records involving numerous documents, including mortgages, property descriptions, liens, assumed business names and military service records, among others.
Johnson, whose background is in information technology, said if he's elected county recorder, his primary goal is to move toward more electronic filing and record keeping, as other Indiana counties already are doing.
"Another thing that we're going to do is give citizens the option to register with the recorder's office, so that any time anything is recorded against their name or their property they'll get an email or a text message to protect themselves and their property," Johnson said.
He's not certain how many other candidates might jump in the county recorder contest, but he's confident the theme of his campaign — Doing Good Deeds for Lake County — is most likely to resonate with voters.
"I like our chances because I like our message," Johnson said. "We are going to modernize the recorder's office. We are going to bring it up a notch."
