Candidates hurry to get on the ballot ahead of filing deadline

CROWN POINT — Lake County voters, particularly Democrats, will find no shortage of contested races at the May 3 primary election following a frenzied final push by candidates to get their names on the ballot.

On Friday, the hallway leading to the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point was crowded with politicians, politics fans, and even a few astounded citizens, all waiting and watching to see who was coming to submit their candidate paperwork prior to the noon filing deadline.

Michelle Fajman, the county elections director, kept everyone on his or her toes with regular announcements of how much time was left to file. She also frequently prompted the crowd to gather around her as she added the names of last-minute filers to candidate lists posted on the wall.

“Let the fun begin,” Fajman shouted when the clock struck noon.

Maria Trajkovich is one of the dozens of local candidates running for office this year. She’s making a second bid for Lake County sheriff after losing to Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. in the 2018 Democratic primary.

Altogether, three Democrats are challenging the incumbent sheriff, whose pending trial on charges of resisting law enforcement, a felony, and misdemeanor reckless driving make Martinez perhaps unusually vulnerable as he seeks a second term.

Trajkovich, a 23-year sheriff’s police officer, said her experience as a cop makes her particularly suited to understand the issues in the sheriff’s department and how to make changes she says need to be made, such as enabling more officers to advance in their careers.

“Don’t get me wrong, the sheriff has done great things for us. I can’t say he hasn’t. I have no bad things to say about him, nothing negative to say about him. But I know I could do a better job. I know I can,” Trajkovich said.

“We need a person that is responsible, a person that cares, and a person that knows anything we do here it’s not because we’re superheroes, it’s not because we are these miracle workers, it’s because we are paid to do a job. So why don’t we just go out and do the job we get paid to do … and do it correctly, and do it right, and give the other people in the department the opportunity to advance and get better equipment.”

Former Gary Police Chief Richard Ligon, another experienced federal and local law enforcement official who previously ran for sheriff, also is making another try this year.

The fourth Democratic sheriff candidate is Anthony Williams, of Gary. No Republicans filed to run for the office.

Meanwhile, seven Democrats filed for Lake County clerk. All but the incumbent, Lorenzo Arredondo, submitted their names either Thursday or Friday — suggesting they believe the 80-year-old Arredondo, a former Lake County judge, might quit the race following a Jan. 13 fall that initially left him hospitalized.

The clerk candidates include former Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey; Gary City Councilman Mike Brown, a former county clerk and county recorder; East Chicago School Board member Jesse Gomez; Andrew Sylwestrowicz; Janee Babbit; and Alex Garza.

The most popular office on the ballot was the three positions on the Calumet Township Board. Initially, 12 candidates filed to run for those posts, but current board member Darren Washington withdrew to instead challenge incumbent Kim Robinson for Calumet Township trustee.

Tony Walker, a Gary attorney and adviser to Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, said after looking over the names posted on the wall outside the election office he believes “we have a good list of candidates for all of the races.”

Walker said he expects the sheriff’s race will get most of the attention. But, at this time, Walker said Prince only is focused on making sure LaTonya Spearman remains in Prince’s former post of county assessor.

Spearman, who appeared to be pacing the hallway during the final 30 minutes of filing, remained unopposed for the Democratic nomination, and no Republican has filed to run against her.

Four-term Schererville Town Councilman Tom Schmitt also was keeping vigil, as he does every four years, to see if he would get a Democratic primary challenger before the filing deadline.

He did not.

“I filed on the first day. But I’m always here on the last day to see what the action is,” Schmitt said. “There’s more names popping up yesterday and today than in the previous two or three weeks.”

Fajman confirmed that observation. She said with county government buildings closed Wednesday because of the snowstorm, candidates were eager to get their paperwork filed once the elections office reopened Thursday.

“There’s been a steady flow of people coming in and filing, so it should be a great election season,” she said.

Candidates now have until Feb. 11, a few days longer than usual, to voluntarily withdraw from the ballot.

The Lake County Election Board is scheduled Feb. 23 to rule on challenges to the validity of contested candidate filings.

The primary election is May 3. Early voting begins April 5. This year’s general election is Nov. 8.

