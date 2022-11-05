Candidates stress records preservation

VALPARAISO — Democrat Erik Wagner hopes to unseat Republican Chuck Harris as Porter County recorder.

Wagner, a former Porter Town Board member, replaced the late Bob Poparad on the Porter County Council early this year but lost the primary election to Becky Mateja Lombardini.

Harris served two terms as coroner — the maximum under state law — before being elected recorder in 2018.

Harris said his first goal when he took office was to digitize all of the records held by his office, dating back to the county’s founding. “This allows them to be available for viewing in the comfort of your own home or office,” he said.

His second goal was to restore and preserve old record books. “As you can imagine, pages of books that date back to 1836 can become unreadable and brittle. According to Indiana Code, the Recorder's Office must preserve and store all records for perpetuity. We have just begun this new project, and it will take at least two years to complete,” Harris said.

The Honor Rewards program invites veterans to bring in their military discharge papers to be recorded for free. Once the discharge paperwork is recorded, the program gives the veteran discounts at participating businesses throughout the county.

Wagner said his first priority is to make sure the public’s most vital records are preserved. “There are thousands and thousands of records that go back a couple hundred years,” he said. “They are an important part of our history and need to be restored and protected. That is not a small project, and something like that will take years to get done. I have the longevity to get it done.”

Harris stressed the need to make records accessible. “It is imperative that the county recorder provides the general public, Realtors, title companies and lending institutions with the most updated recording and searching programs, be it in the office or online,” he said. “We can make a critical leap forward in the delivery and expediency of the services we render to the people of Porter County.”

“Our public is always investing in our county and in our communities,” Harris said. “We owe it to them to make sure their recorded documents are secure, and that the information we preserve makes their title closings efficient, effortless and welcoming.”

Wagner said his background sets him apart. “I’m a historian — my education is in history — and I understand the value of preserving the history of the county,” he said. “I bring a fresh perspective to the office, as although I have been working on the County Council for the past year, I’m still fresh in county government.”

Harris stressed his community involvement and his “proven history of being a budget hawk, and the ability to streamline and provide better service with less funding.”