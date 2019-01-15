This spring's ballot is getting a little shorter in Whiting, which will no longer employ an elected city judge.
The Lake County elections board acknowledged Tuesday there will be no election for that position in the May 7 primary. The Whiting City Council has already passed an ordinance approving dissolution of the court. It will cease operations at year's end.
Mayor Joe Stahura said recently abolition of the court will save city taxpayers between $185,000 to $200,000 annually. He said the court generated less than $25,000 annually, to offset its budget. The court employed only a clerk.
City Court Judge Ann "Pat" Likens, who has served since 2004, told city officials she intends to retire next year.
That court's cases will shift to the judges of the Lake Superior Court, County Division, which is located in Hammond and Crown Point.
Hammond is eliminating its municipal court as well.