Challenger hopes to unseat incumbent in District 2 County Council race

VALPARAISO — Democrat Greg Simms hopes to fend off Republican Holly Lafferty Howe to remain the District 2 representative on the Porter County Council.

Simms has been on the council four years and served a partial term in the Indiana House of Representatives; he completed the term of Jack Clem, who replaced Duane Cheney but died in office.

Howe, a member of the Valparaiso board of public works and safety, previously served on the City Council.

Howe’s top priorities are supporting public safety and mental health services, investing in county assets — including parks, bridges, roads, buildings and waterways — and information systems.

Simms wants to make sure the sheriff’s department gets the resources it needs, that veterans become more aware of services available to them and that transparency allows people to know what’s going on.

“There’s no hidden agenda, there’s no secrets,” he said. “I think it’s the best county in the state, fiscally, and when you look at the programs and offerings. We’re way on top.”

The biggest issues facing the council in coming years include roads, infrastructure and storm-water management. While knocking on doors, he said, has heard complaints about roads. At its last meeting, the council approved $2.7 million for roadwork.

“We’ll find the money for it. We’ll make it happen” he said.

Simms also wants to address mental health in the county. Up for discussion is whether to convert the third pod at the Porter County Jail into a unit for mental health issues.

“There’s no silver bullet for fixing any of that stuff,” he said. Each community is different, so there’s no national template to follow.

Howe said she "looks forward to adding an additional woman’s voice and perspective to our county government.”

During her campaign, she has visited nearly 2,000 residences to introduce herself and meet those she wishes to represent, she said.

Simms, a government teacher, keeps a map in his classroom to show where he has visited in 30-plus precincts in the council district. During those visits, he often explains how government works, something the county could do a better job of, he said.