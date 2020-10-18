Chidester, Buckley vie for Porter Superior Court 4

VALPARAISO — The race for judge of Porter Superior Court 4 pits incumbent Democrat David Chidester against Republican challenger Christopher Buckley.
Chidester, 65, who lives in Center Township with his wife, retired Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, has served as superior court judge for 18 years.
"I am running to maintain stability and experience in the leadership of our court system," he said. "Effective Jan. 1, 2021, Porter County will have lost over 140 years of judicial experience through the retirement of 4 judges and 3 magistrates."
"Continuing the work of our Mental Illness Problem Solving Court, over which I preside, is extremely important to me," Chidester said. "Continuity and predictability from the same judge are important to achieving success in mental illness and addiction cases, which involve an important part of our caseload."
Buckley, 40, said he was born at Porter Memorial Hospital in Valparaiso, was raised in Chesterton and Portage, and graduated from Chesterton High School. He said he has lived most of his adult life in Valparaiso after returning from the Marine Corps, with the exception of the four years he spent in Lowell while filling a vacancy as town court judge.
"I am running for Porter Superior Court 4 because after 18 years I feel the Court needs a new perspective and new energy that I can bring," Buckley said. "I will also bring humility, respect, understanding, dignity, and most importantly—the ability to listen—back to Court 4."
"Emotional outbursts, disrespecting litigants and attorneys, and interrupting during court proceedings have no place whatsoever in any court of law," he said. "I have a seasoned track record of stepping up to lead and diffuse very hostile and difficult situations, and I plan to bring this much needed calm."
Chidester said he is a member of the American Judges Association, Porter County Bar Association (past president), and holds a professional certificate in Judicial Studies from the National Judicial College. He is a graduate of the Indiana Judicial College, and has served on the probation committee, the community relations committee and the protection order committee of the Indiana Judicial Conference. He is a member of Valparaiso Elks Lodge 500.
Buckley said he earned several promotions, medals and ribbons during his four years as a marine and was awarded by the president of the United States the highest honor a marine can receive in a time of peace — the Navy/Marine Corps Medal (of Heroism).
He said he is a member of the American Legion and Marine Corps League; the Porter County Bar Association; and the American Inns of Court, Porter County Chapter. Buckley is also an active member of the Indiana State Bar Association, having served as a Porter County delegate from 2014-2018.
"As Lowell Town Judge I heard many of the same cases I will hear if elected this November — operating while intoxicated, domestic violence, and drug possession, as well as traffic infractions and ordinance violations," he said. "During these years, I learned how to effectively and efficiently manage a court staff, manage a court budget, and properly adjudicate criminal cases in an orderly and efficient manner."
"A judge’s first job is to listen; to be thoughtful, careful, respectful and considerate," Buckley said. "I intend to bring just this type of leadership and energy to Court 4."
Chidester said 162,000 new cases have been filed before him since 2003, yet his court has the lowest number of undecided cases of any in Porter County.
"In terms of how our cases are resolved, I have resolved 4,656 cases by bench trial and bench disposition within just the last four years," he said. "I operate professionally, and give each person a fair opportunity to be heard."
