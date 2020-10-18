Chidester, Buckley vie for Porter Superior Court 4

"Emotional outbursts, disrespecting litigants and attorneys, and interrupting during court proceedings have no place whatsoever in any court of law," he said. "I have a seasoned track record of stepping up to lead and diffuse very hostile and difficult situations, and I plan to bring this much needed calm."

Chidester said he is a member of the American Judges Association, Porter County Bar Association (past president), and holds a professional certificate in Judicial Studies from the National Judicial College. He is a graduate of the Indiana Judicial College, and has served on the probation committee, the community relations committee and the protection order committee of the Indiana Judicial Conference. He is a member of Valparaiso Elks Lodge 500.

Buckley said he earned several promotions, medals and ribbons during his four years as a marine and was awarded by the president of the United States the highest honor a marine can receive in a time of peace — the Navy/Marine Corps Medal (of Heroism).

He said he is a member of the American Legion and Marine Corps League; the Porter County Bar Association; and the American Inns of Court, Porter County Chapter. Buckley is also an active member of the Indiana State Bar Association, having served as a Porter County delegate from 2014-2018.